Subaah Jatt Da – Amrit Maan | Latest Punjabi Songs 2020

As we very well know about a famous Singer and Lyricist Amrit Maan. He always come with different style of punjabi songs. Today, He is again back with the Teaser of his new song “Subaah Jatt Da”. Lyricis of this song is also written by him. Music Director of this song is Gur Sidhu. Video Directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu. Subaah Jatt Da song came under Label Bomb Beats and a film by B2gether Pros.

Enjoy the Teaser of Subaah Jatt Da by Amrit Maan

Song : Subaah Jatt Da (Teaser)

Singer/Lyrics : Amrit Maan

Staring : Jasmine Bajwa

Music : Gur Sidhu

Edit/Di Colorist : Jagjeet Singh Dhanoa

Online Promotion : Being Digital

Director : Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu

A Film By B2gether PROS

Most of his song palced in trending List on online platform. Teaser of Subaah Jatt Da is also in top 10 trending list on Youtube. You can understand after watching the teaser of this song, why it is in top trending list on youtube.

Jasmin Bajwa is also staring in this song. She is an actress. She started her carrier as a theatre Artist and was one of the finalists in Miss India Global International 2014. She also did work in Bollywood Movies as supporting roles. Her home town is Ludhiana, Punjab and belong to Sikh family. Her debut movie is Soorma which was released in 2018. Then she was seen in Punjabi Web series “Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree” as a leading role with Sharry Maan in 2018.

Full song”Subaah Jatt Da” is coming within few days. So we have to wait some day to listen his full song “Subaah Jatt Da”. We hope, like Teaser, full song will also seen in Top Trending Songs on Youtube.

Read More Articles :

About Famous Singer Karan Aujla : Jhanjar

Sidhu Moose Wala Images, Pictures, Photos – Biography