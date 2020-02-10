B Praak is again back with his new song Jannat in the upcoming movie “Sufna”. As we always know, the writer of B Praak’s song is Jaani. This time again Jannat’s song is written by Jaani and the composer of this song is also Jaani.
B Praak is a very renowned singer and music director of the Punjabi Music Industry. The music of “Jannat” song is also given by him. This song officially launched on the Youtube Channel of Speed Records.
Jannat (Official Video) | Sufna | B Praak | Jaani | Ammy Virk | Tania | Latest Punjabi Songs 2020
Song – Jannat (Full Video)
Singer – B Praak
Lyrics and Composer – Jaani
Music- B Praak
Mixing Mastering – Gurjinder Singh (Saffron Touch Studio)
Choreographer – Tushar Kalia
Online Promotion – BIg Media
Label – Junglee Music
Starring of Sufna movie is Ammy Virk, Tania, Jagjeet Sandhu, Seema Kaushal, Jasmin Bajwa, Kaka Kautki, Mohini Toor, Lakha Lehri, Balwinder Bullet, Rabab Kaur & Mintu Kapa. This movie is produced by Gurpreet Singh and Navdeep Virk. Sufna movie is Written and directed by Jagdeep Singh
Film Credits
Sound Designer – Pranam Pansare
Background Music – Sandeep Saxena
DI & VFX – Pixel D Studios
Colorist – Prakash Joseph
Worldwide Distribution – White Hill Studios
India Distribution – Narshima Enterprises
Costume Designer – Roma Sharma
Art Director – Vijay Giri
Line Producer – Karan Gill
Director of Photography – Vineet Malhotra
Editor – Manish More
Lyrics – Jannat
Tera hasna vi jannat ae
Tera taveez jannat ae
Tera hasna vi jannat ae
Tera taveez jannat ae
Ho jannat ae tera mukhda
Teri har cheez jannat ae
Ho jannat ae tera mukhda
Teri har cheez jannat ae
Ho tere pair vi jannat ae
Teri shehar vi jannat ae
Ho assi di jaane ikko saah
Tere zehar vi jannat ae
Ho jannat ae teri galiyan
Teri dehleez vi jannat ae
Ho jannat ae tera hasna
Teri har cheez jannat ae
Hunn tere bin namumkin
Karna ghuzara ho gaya
Allah di kasam, allah di kasam
Tu mainu enna pyara ho gaya
Hunn tere bin namumkin
Karna ghuzara ho gaya
Allah di kasam, allah di kasam
Tu mainu enna pyara ho gaya
Tera ladna vi jannat ae
Teri tameez vi jannat ae
Ho jannat ae tera hasna
Teri har cheez jannat ae
Ho jannat ae tera hasna
Teri har cheez jannat ae
Saddeya nai, mareya nai
Dupatta tera jihnu chho gaya
Tu jhummeya si jo parinda kade oh
Main sohneya ambar ho gaya
Saddeya nai, mareya nai
Dupatta tera jihnu chho gaya
Tu jhummeya si jo parinda kade oh
Main sohneya ambar ho gaya
Teri jhanjhar vi jannat ae
Teri kameez vi jannat ae
Ho jannat ae tera hasna
Teri har cheez jannat ae
Ho jannat ae tera hasna
Teri har cheez jannat ae