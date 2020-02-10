B Praak is again back with his new song Jannat in the upcoming movie “Sufna”. As we always know, the writer of B Praak’s song is Jaani. This time again Jannat’s song is written by Jaani and the composer of this song is also Jaani.

B Praak is a very renowned singer and music director of the Punjabi Music Industry. The music of “Jannat” song is also given by him. This song officially launched on the Youtube Channel of Speed Records.

Jannat (Official Video) | Sufna | B Praak | Jaani | Ammy Virk | Tania | Latest Punjabi Songs 2020

Song – Jannat (Full Video)

Singer – B Praak

Lyrics and Composer – Jaani

Music- B Praak

Mixing Mastering – Gurjinder Singh (Saffron Touch Studio)

Choreographer – Tushar Kalia

Online Promotion – BIg Media

Label – Junglee Music

Starring of Sufna movie is Ammy Virk, Tania, Jagjeet Sandhu, Seema Kaushal, Jasmin Bajwa, Kaka Kautki, Mohini Toor, Lakha Lehri, Balwinder Bullet, Rabab Kaur & Mintu Kapa. This movie is produced by Gurpreet Singh and Navdeep Virk. Sufna movie is Written and directed by Jagdeep Singh

Film Credits

Sound Designer – Pranam Pansare

Background Music – Sandeep Saxena

DI & VFX – Pixel D Studios

Colorist – Prakash Joseph

Worldwide Distribution – White Hill Studios

India Distribution – Narshima Enterprises

Costume Designer – Roma Sharma

Art Director – Vijay Giri

Line Producer – Karan Gill

Director of Photography – Vineet Malhotra

Editor – Manish More

Lyrics – Jannat

Tera hasna vi jannat ae

Tera taveez jannat ae

Tera hasna vi jannat ae

Tera taveez jannat ae

Ho jannat ae tera mukhda

Teri har cheez jannat ae

Ho jannat ae tera mukhda

Teri har cheez jannat ae

Ho tere pair vi jannat ae

Teri shehar vi jannat ae

Ho assi di jaane ikko saah

Tere zehar vi jannat ae

Ho jannat ae teri galiyan

Teri dehleez vi jannat ae

Ho jannat ae tera hasna

Teri har cheez jannat ae

Hunn tere bin namumkin

Karna ghuzara ho gaya

Allah di kasam, allah di kasam

Tu mainu enna pyara ho gaya

Hunn tere bin namumkin

Karna ghuzara ho gaya

Allah di kasam, allah di kasam

Tu mainu enna pyara ho gaya

Tera ladna vi jannat ae

Teri tameez vi jannat ae

Ho jannat ae tera hasna

Teri har cheez jannat ae

Ho jannat ae tera hasna

Teri har cheez jannat ae

Saddeya nai, mareya nai

Dupatta tera jihnu chho gaya

Tu jhummeya si jo parinda kade oh

Main sohneya ambar ho gaya

Saddeya nai, mareya nai

Dupatta tera jihnu chho gaya

Tu jhummeya si jo parinda kade oh

Main sohneya ambar ho gaya

Teri jhanjhar vi jannat ae

Teri kameez vi jannat ae

Ho jannat ae tera hasna

Teri har cheez jannat ae

Ho jannat ae tera hasna

Teri har cheez jannat ae

