“Chal Mera Putt 2” is a Punjabi comedy and drama movie that is directed by Janjot Singh and main star of this movie is Amrinder Gill , he is well known Punjabi singer and actor comes with his new movie “Chal Mera Putt 2” after the success of his movie chal mera putt.

The Official trailer of this movie is released. Lets check it out now.

The Official Trailer of movie ” Chal Mera Putt 2″ is given below-

With this few minutes trailer, we can know that this Punjabi movie will win the hearts of Punjabi’s once again.

About Movie

This movie will be comedy movie as shown in trailer. This movie has concept of movie “chal mera putt” but with different story. In this movie main leading role played by amrinder gill and simi chahal.In this movie also Garry sandhu plays a role with Iftikhar Thakur, Nasir Chinyoti, Akram Udas, Hardeep Gill And Gurshabad.

Rakesh Dhawan has written the story and dialouge of this movie and Janjot Singh is director of this movie.

Dr. Zeus makes this movie more watchable with his music.

Releasing date

This movie is officially releasing on 13 march 2020.

Hopefully you all liked the trailer and now we are eagerly waiting for this movie to release officially.

Thanks.

You can also check more punjabi movies below-

Rabb Da Radio Punjabi Movie Watch Online – Tarsem Jassar, Simi Chahal