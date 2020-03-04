The female hit singer in the Punjabi music industry is the one and only Afsana Khan is coming up with her new track with the male singer Amit. The title of the track is “Challa“. The song has launched by T-Series and Apna Punjab.

Song name – Challa

Male singer – Amit

Female singer – Afsana Khan

T-Series Apna Punjab presents

About Afsana Khan

Afsana Khan belongs to Shri mukhtar sahib. Her father was passed away and he is not between the Afsana’s family. The name of her father was Late Shri ” Sheera khan “.Her mother’s name is ” Asha begum “.She has one brother ” Khuda Bakash “.she has a musical background. Her voice is so unique and she is an excellent singer.

Afsana is a very good and excellent female singer. She became famous after taking participation in the Show ” The rising star “. She had also participated in the Punjabi show the ” voice of Punjab “. She has a very good quality of voice and she worked with the many Punjabi singers and gave many hit songs.

The songs sung by Afsana Khan are “Rabb jane “, ” Munde Chandigarh Sheher de “, ” Dhakka ” and ” Lutera ” and many more these songs are very hit songs and much liked by the Punjabi audience. She also worked with the very famed and renowned lyricist in the Indian music industry ” Jaani ” and the music director ” B Praak “. The song Jaani ve Jaani was a very popular song sung by her.

The lyrics of this new song challa are given below –

Ho Bachke Bachke Zara Langh Mithiye,

Athri Mandeer Karu Tang Mithiye,

Sara Din Galiyan Ch Gede Maarde,

Tere Piche Honi Dekhi Jung Mithiye,

Ho Kaiyan Ne Tan Siran Te Puwa Laye Parche,

Kaiyan Ne Tan Siran Te Puwa Laye Parche,

Kayi Haje Kaale Parche Puwaun Nu,

(Pai Jaan’ge Phir!) Ho Mundeyan Ch Hoi Jandi Gang War Ni,

Ungli Teri De Wich Challa Paun Nu,

Mundeyan Ch Hoi Jandi Gang War Ni,

Ungli Teri De Wich Challa Paun Nu,

Ho Mundeyan Ch Hoi Jandi.

Ho Rehn De, Rehan De, Khaida Chhad Mundeya,

Nature Jatti Da Bada Add Mundeya,

Ishqe De Raahan Ch Na Pair Dhardi,

Ainve Na Tu Tapp Bauti Hadh Mundeya,

Kalli-Kalli Teri Main Chalaaki Jaan’di,

Kalli-Kalli Teri Main Chalaaki Jaan’di,

Kahton Rehnda Mere Piche Time Gaalda,

(Jaan’da Tainu Vaddi Nu!)

Sidha Sidha Hoke Mainu Das Ve Jatta,

Agg Jayi Rakaan Kolon Ki Bhaalde,

Sidha Sidha Hoke Mainu Das Ve Jatta,

Agg Jayi Rakaan Kolon,

Main Keha Ki Bhaldae,

Sidha Sidha Hoke Mainu!

Ho Tere Layi Rakane Pul Siftan De Bann’te,

Vadde-Vadde Velliyan De Godde Gitte Bhann’te,

Delhi Wich Kothi Billo Jana-Khana Paayi Phire,

Tere Layi Tan Dekhi Munda Paau Kothi Chann Te,

(Karma Wali Hi Hou Koi!)

Bani Situation ’44 Wargi,

Town Ch Alert Hoya High Baliye,

Thok Dite Aunde Si Jo Daaran Bann’ke,

Kartoos Dinde Aa Gawahi Baliye,

(Acha Ji!) Ho Batte Ground Tu Banata Soniye,

Batte Ground Tu Banata Soniye,

Changay Bhale Area De Safe Zone Nu,

(Jatti Nu Pattna Saukha Kam Ni!)

Mundeyan Ch Hoi Jandi Gang War Ni,

Ungli Teri De Wich Challa Paun Nu (X2),

Mundeyan Ch Hoi Jandi!

Ho Teriyan Gallan Ton Mainu Watt Chad’da,

Kahton Jaan-Jaanke Raahan Ch Khad’da,

Karda Je Gall Mundeyan Di Daar Di,

Kalla-Kalla Gabru Aa Paani Bharda,

Mere Utte Launda Tu Try-An Phirda,

Mere Utte Launda Tu Try-An Firda,

Tuvi Jaapein Mainu Jasbir Naalda,

(Oh Jaan Di Ni UK Wale Nu Tu)

Sidha Sidha Hoke Mainu Das Ve Jatta,

Agg Jayi Rakaan Kolon Ki Bhaaldae,

Sidha Sidha Hoke Mainu Das Ve Jatta,

Agg Jayi Rakaan Kolon,

Main Keha Ki Bhaldae,

Sidha Sidha Hoke Mainu!

Ho Mundeya Ch Hoi Jandi,

Sidha Sidha Hoke Mainu (X2),

Ho Mundeyan Ch Hoi Jandi Gang War Ni,

Ungli Teri De Wich Challa Paun nu.

Hope you will like this new song sung by Afsana Khan and Amit.

Thank you very much!!

