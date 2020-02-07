Gippy Grewal is again back with his new song CHARCHE in the upcoming movie “Ik Sandhu Hunda Si”. This song has been released on digital platforms. Charche song is duet song in which Shipra Goyal sang as a female vocal. Happy Raikoti penned this song and music director of this song is Desi Crew.

CHARCHE ( Full Video ) Gippy Grewal | Neha Sharma | Shipra Goyal | Babbal Rai | Rakesh Mehta

Song – Charche

Singer – Gippy Grewal & Shipra Goyal

Lyrics – Happy Raikoti

Music – Desi Crew

Dir – Rakesh Mehta

Choreographer – Mehul Gadani

Mix Master – Bhanu Thakur

Producer – Bally Singh Kakar

Story – Jass Grewal

Dialogues – Prince Kanwaljit Singh

Cinematographer – Maneesh Bhatt

Action : Sham Kaushal

Music by B Praak , Jay K & Desi Crew

Singers – Gippy Grewal , B Praak , Angrej Ali , Shipra Goyal & Himmat Sandhu

Visual promotion : Hashtag studio

Photography : Harjeet Singh & Daas Films

Visual graphic promotion : Clap studioz

Publicity Design : Kuldeep Kumar

PR & Marketing : Prinday

Online Promotion : Soul Media & Pixilar Studios

Digital promotion : Knock Network

Worldwide Distribution By – Omjee Star Studios

Starcast of Movie “Ik Sandhu Hunda Si” are Gippy Grewal , Neha Sharma, Roshan Prince, Pawan Malhotra, Vikramjeet Virk, Babbal Rai, Dheeraj Kumar, Raghveer Boli, Jasprem Dhillon, Anmol Kwatra and others. Ik Sandhu Hunda Si movie will be releasing on date Feb 28, 2020.

LYRICS – CHARCHE

Haan 25yan saalan ch 25-26 parche

35yan pindan ch tere hon charche

Ve 25yan saalan ch 25-26 parche

35yan pindan ch tere hon charche

Wanted da mileya khitaab tainu ve

Wanted da mileya khitaab tainu ve

Maut nehde tede teri body lagdi

Jehde hisaab naal tere raule chalde

Life tu likhayi badi thodi lagdi

Jehde hisaab naal tere raule chalde

Life tu likhayi badi thodi lagdi

Ho shukar baabe da paiye lambh baliye

Jinni vi likhi aa likhi bomb balliye

Ho shukar baabe da paiye lambh baliye

Jinni vi likhi aa likhi bomb balliye

Ho rishtedari taan munda bhull sakdae

Rishtedari taan munda bhull sakdae

Yaari vair naal pugauni kivein jatt nu pata

Ho umran baare taan beeba rab jaandae

Zindagi jeyoni kivein jatt nu pata

Umran baare taan beeba rab jaandae

Zindagi jeyoni kivein jatt nu pata

Ho karde jo dhakka chal ohna naal taan kheh ve

Jaan ke harek naal pange je na lai ve

Ho karde jo dhakka chal ohna naal taan kheh ve

Jaan ke harek naal pange je na lai ve

Maaru headshot Raikot waleya

Maaru headshot Raikot waleya

Jihdi lat baanh tu kade todi lagdi

Jehde hisaab naal tere raule chalde

Life tu likhayi badi thodi lagdi

Jehde hisaab naal tere raule chalde

Life tu likhayi badi thodi lagdi

Ho vailly de nazare worry saadh nu aa balliye

Pange punge jattan de swaad nu aa balliye

Ho vailly de nazare worry saadh nu aa balliye

Pange punge jattan de swaad nu aa balliye

Pehlan Gippy Gall sada pyar naal karde

Pehlan Gippy Gall sada pyar naal karde

Par gun khadkauni kivein jatt nu pata

Ho umran baare taan beeba rab jaandae

Zindagi jeyoni kivein jatt nu pata

Umran baare taan beeba rab jaandae

Zindagi jeyoni kivein jatt nu pata

