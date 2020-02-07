Gippy Grewal is again back with his new song CHARCHE in the upcoming movie “Ik Sandhu Hunda Si”. This song has been released on digital platforms. Charche song is duet song in which Shipra Goyal sang as a female vocal. Happy Raikoti penned this song and music director of this song is Desi Crew.
CHARCHE ( Full Video ) Gippy Grewal | Neha Sharma | Shipra Goyal | Babbal Rai | Rakesh Mehta
Song – Charche
Singer – Gippy Grewal & Shipra Goyal
Lyrics – Happy Raikoti
Music – Desi Crew
Dir – Rakesh Mehta
Choreographer – Mehul Gadani
Mix Master – Bhanu Thakur
Director – Rakesh Mehta
Producer – Bally Singh Kakar
Story – Jass Grewal
Dialogues – Prince Kanwaljit Singh
Cinematographer – Maneesh Bhatt
Action : Sham Kaushal
Music by B Praak , Jay K & Desi Crew
Singers – Gippy Grewal , B Praak , Angrej Ali , Shipra Goyal & Himmat Sandhu
Visual promotion : Hashtag studio
Photography : Harjeet Singh & Daas Films
Visual graphic promotion : Clap studioz
Publicity Design : Kuldeep Kumar
PR & Marketing : Prinday
Online Promotion : Soul Media & Pixilar Studios
Digital promotion : Knock Network
Worldwide Distribution By – Omjee Star Studios
Starcast of Movie “Ik Sandhu Hunda Si” are Gippy Grewal , Neha Sharma, Roshan Prince, Pawan Malhotra, Vikramjeet Virk, Babbal Rai, Dheeraj Kumar, Raghveer Boli, Jasprem Dhillon, Anmol Kwatra and others. Ik Sandhu Hunda Si movie will be releasing on date Feb 28, 2020.
LYRICS – CHARCHE
Haan 25yan saalan ch 25-26 parche
35yan pindan ch tere hon charche
Ve 25yan saalan ch 25-26 parche
35yan pindan ch tere hon charche
Wanted da mileya khitaab tainu ve
Wanted da mileya khitaab tainu ve
Maut nehde tede teri body lagdi
Jehde hisaab naal tere raule chalde
Life tu likhayi badi thodi lagdi
Jehde hisaab naal tere raule chalde
Life tu likhayi badi thodi lagdi
Ho shukar baabe da paiye lambh baliye
Jinni vi likhi aa likhi bomb balliye
Ho shukar baabe da paiye lambh baliye
Jinni vi likhi aa likhi bomb balliye
Ho rishtedari taan munda bhull sakdae
Rishtedari taan munda bhull sakdae
Yaari vair naal pugauni kivein jatt nu pata
Ho umran baare taan beeba rab jaandae
Zindagi jeyoni kivein jatt nu pata
Umran baare taan beeba rab jaandae
Zindagi jeyoni kivein jatt nu pata
Ho karde jo dhakka chal ohna naal taan kheh ve
Jaan ke harek naal pange je na lai ve
Ho karde jo dhakka chal ohna naal taan kheh ve
Jaan ke harek naal pange je na lai ve
Maaru headshot Raikot waleya
Maaru headshot Raikot waleya
Jihdi lat baanh tu kade todi lagdi
Jehde hisaab naal tere raule chalde
Life tu likhayi badi thodi lagdi
Jehde hisaab naal tere raule chalde
Life tu likhayi badi thodi lagdi
Ho vailly de nazare worry saadh nu aa balliye
Pange punge jattan de swaad nu aa balliye
Ho vailly de nazare worry saadh nu aa balliye
Pange punge jattan de swaad nu aa balliye
Pehlan Gippy Gall sada pyar naal karde
Pehlan Gippy Gall sada pyar naal karde
Par gun khadkauni kivein jatt nu pata
Ho umran baare taan beeba rab jaandae
Zindagi jeyoni kivein jatt nu pata
Umran baare taan beeba rab jaandae
Zindagi jeyoni kivein jatt nu pata
Read More Articles :