Hitler by GURI (Reloaded Song) Jayy Randhawa | Deep Jandu | Shooter

Guri is again back with his song Hitler. This song is of movie’s song named as Shooter. Shooter movie is going to released on 21 February.

Let’s talk about song Hitler which is sung by Guri a renowned singer of punjabi music industry. He is famous for his songs : Jimmy Cho Cho, Bewafa Tu and others. His new song Hilter is also in trending list. DeepJandu gave the music of this song. Lyrics penned by Sahib Hitlar. This song is came under label Geet MP3.

Hitler : GURI (Reloaded Song) Jayy Randhawa | Deep Jandu | Shooter

Song : Hitler (Reloaded)

Singer : Guri

Music : Deep Jandu

Lyrics : Sahib Hitlar

Movie : Shooter

Label : Geet MP3

This song is a Reloaded song . This song already has been released in the market. Which has been sung by Raj Ranjodh and music by Birgi Veerz. Lyrics is also written by Sahib Hitlar. This song is one of the songs of Hitler album. Goyel Music released this album.

Raj Ranjodh – Birgi Veerz – Hitler Full Song HD – Goyal Music

Song : Hitler

Singer : Raj Ranjodh

Music : Birgi Veerz

Lyrics : Sahib Hitlar

Album : Hitler

Label : Goyal Music

Lyrics – Hitler

Sonh Teri Main Sohniye Pehlan Si Changa

Raj Ke Kude Shareef Si Na Karda Danga

Sonh Teri Main Sohniye Pehlan Si Changa

Raj Ke Kude Shareef Si Na Karda Danga

Raah Tera Koyi Dak Je Main Kiddan Jarda

Hitler Ban Gaya Sohniye Ni Teri Raakhi Karda

Hitler Ban Gaya Sohniye Ni Teri Raakhi Karda

Hitler Ban Gaya Sohniye Ni Teri Raakhi Karda

Aa Haan!

Burrhhh!

Jeep’an Rakhiyan Landiyan Rang Karke Khakhi

Mauraan Gitte Bhan Di Yaaran Di Hockey

Jeep’an Rakhiyan Landiyan Rang Karke Khakhi

Mauraan Gitte Bhan Di Yaaran Di Hockey

Tidkdiyan Phir Haddiyan Jatt Jithe Jad Da

Hitler Ban Gaya Sohniye Ni Teri Raakhi Karda

Hitler Ban Gaya Sohniye Ni Teri Raakhi Karda

Hitler Ban Gaya Sohniye Ni Teri Raakhi Karda

Aa Haan!

2 Ni German Pistol’an 5 Desi katte

Sukka Naiyon Langda Jo Ghoori Vatte

Ho 2 Ni German Pistol’an 5 Desi Katte

Sukka Naiyon Langda Jo Ghoori Watte

Pairan Vich Rol Ta Chad-De Ton Chad Da

Hitler Ban Gaya Sohniye Ni Teri Raakhi Karda

Hitler Ban Gaya Sohniye Ni Teri Raakhi Karda

Hitler Ban Gaya Sohniye Ni Teri Raakhi Karda

Burrhhh!

