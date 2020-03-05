Ikko Mikke is a Punjabi 2020 full of entertainment, love and drama movie. It is Satinder Sartaaj‘s punjabi movie.

This movie is releasing worldwide on 13 march, 2020.

Starcast

The main starcast for Ikko Mikke movie is Satinder Sartaaj, Aditi Sharma, Shiwani Saini, Vandana Sharma, Noor Chahal, Raj Dhaliwal, Maninder Valley, Umang Sharma, Vijay Kumar, Navdeep Kaler, Bego Balwinder.

Director

The director of this film is Pankaj Verma.

About Satinder Sartaj

Satinder Sartaj is a Famous punjabi industry writer, singer and actor too. He has written many beautiful songs that make him famous among punjabi industry. “SAI” song of sartaj is a first song. He has given us so many songs like ‘Sochi Na’, ‘Udaarian’, ‘Hamayat’ and many more. His Latest ‘Aarti’ is a religious song that make everyone mesmerize.

His birth place is in Bajrawala Distt Hoshiapur. He has done M.Phil in sufi music singing and after that he had done his PHD in sufi singing also from panjab university chandigarh.

The first Movie of satinder sartaj is a Black Prince. We wish his upcoming movie is also as good as his songs.

