The much-awaited song of the multi-talented and very excellent singer, writer and composer called “Karan Aujla” has come. The title of the track is “It’s okay God“. The teaser of this track was launched on 2 April 2020. Teaser also much Liked by the public. Now the full song is released today on 5 April 2020. Karan Aujla always come with new ideas and new things. Karan Aujla is the singer, lyricist, and composer of this song. The music of the song is done by the music director proof and Homeboy. The very known and famous video director Rupan Bal directs the video of this song. This song is also produced by the producer “Sandeep Rehaan“. Renu madam and money Ramana are the co-artist of the song. Project by Deep Rehaan and Sukh Bajwa. Edited by Dilpreet VFX. Very popular music company “Rehaan Records” give their music label to the song.

Karan Aujla is a famous personality in the music industry. He sings a plethora of songs in a few years. The songs of the very famous and prevailed today. Karan Aujla started his career as a writer. after this, he did rap in the songs like “Alcohol”, “Alcohol 2”, “shit talk” and “lafafe”.He always does different and coming with new things in his songs. Karan Aujla did so many songs with the music of Deep Jandu. The very young talented singer and writer. He increases their fan following in a very short time in the music industry. His songs are much liked by the audience.

The famous singer and writer Karan Aujla. who is just a 23-year-old guy. Karan Aujla belongs to pind gharala. He influenced all the Punjabi industry by their songs. He gave so many popular songs like”Don’t look”, “don’t worry” and “ink”, then” hint”. Is the last big hit is “Chitta kurta” and “jhanjar”. Karan Aujla also did rap songs with Deep Jandu and other singers.

The lyrics for the new song of the Karan Aujla is written in below please check it –

Lyrics – It’s Okay God – Karan Aujla

It’s Okay God – Karan Aujla

Ho jadon baari jaan di hundi aa na

Taan sutte nu vi pata lag jaanda

Jadon maut aani hundi ae na putt

Kutte nu vi pata lag jaanda Mere naal kaun judeya te kahton judeya

Mere naal kaun judeya te kahton judeya

Main sachchi dassan

Mainu pata lag jaanda Yeah! Aw eh duniya da inne mainu akal sikhayi

Jadon turr gi si bebe kade mudke na aayi

Meri family di family chon bache 3-4

Jehde bache 3-4 bas ohi mere yaar Main kinna kujh kareya

Main kinna kujh jareya

Main mere te hairan aan

Main aje vi ni mareya Ho main jo vi kujh sikhda

Main ohi kujh likhda

Main jo vi kujh likhda

Hai ohi kujh vikkda Ho kinne door methon badal ke chaal ho gaye

Kinne anti ho gaye kinne mere naal ho gaye

Bebe bapu nu gaye nu 10 saal ho gaye

Taanhi chhoti umar ch chitte baal ho gaye Ho saddi yaari one take

Kinne nikle ne fake

Pehlan karke gaddari

Kehnde ho gayi mistake Ho mera jigra bathera

Mera dil vi bathera

Assi hass ke baithi ja

chahe kandeya te dera Mere lekhan nu hi mere si khilaaf karta

Khushiyan da varka hi saaf karta

Ho meri zindagi de naal jihne dhokha kareya

Main taan uss rabb nu vi maaf karta Oye jama tension na leya mainu dhokha deke

Main hor boht to kheh jareya

Mere naal chahe bande khade aa

Par chakkar ae aa ke maape upar aa Main taan kade kisi da gussa kitta hi nai

Chahe koyi dhokha de de

Chahe pith te chhuri maare

Appa har ek gall te lock karta

Ho mainu har ek banda taanhi dhokhe de dinda

Pata vi ehne mann nai jaana

Kyonki main uss rabb nu vi maaf karta

Main uss rabb nu vi maaf karta Ho aithe sur vi vikau aa te saadh vi vikau

Full jaande chheti hunn raj vi vikau

Lahu vi vikau aa lihaaj vi vikau aa

Takht vikau aa te taj vi vikau aa Ho kaama di taan chhado aithe baaj vi vikau aa

Bachna je mauton Yamraj vi vikau aa

Kishti vikau aa jahaaj vi vikau aa

Parr vi vikau parwaz vi vikau aa Ho surma vikau nose pin vi vikau

Jihdi utte kaala til oho til vi vikau

Aithi vikkdi aan baatan

Aithe vikkdi aan raatan

Bade saste ne hunn change di vi vikau Ho aithe mehangiyan to naam badi chheti bit de

Eh jhoothe moothe lok sachi bade pitde

Aithe hunde ne drame naam laike pyar da

Saale paake ne glycerine hanju sattde Ho mera nature hi eh ae kade main na dolda

Mera bolda te jarba ni main na bolda

Ho ni main ubbalde paani vichon dekh nikla

Mereyan haalatan mainu maaf karta Ess gallon den dhokhe pata mann jaana main

Kyonki main taan uss rabb nu vi maaf karta

Main taan uss rabb nu vi maaf karta

Main taan uss rabb nu vi maaf karta

I hope you people like this new song

Thanks for visiting here!!

Source: Youtube

