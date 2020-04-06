The much-awaited song of the multi-talented and very excellent singer, writer and composer called “Karan Aujla” has come. The title of the track is “It’s okay God“. The teaser of this track was launched on 2 April 2020. Teaser also much Liked by the public. Now the full song is released today on 5 April 2020. Karan Aujla always come with new ideas and new things. Karan Aujla is the singer, lyricist, and composer of this song. The music of the song is done by the music director proof and Homeboy. The very known and famous video director Rupan Bal directs the video of this song. This song is also produced by the producer “Sandeep Rehaan“. Renu madam and money Ramana are the co-artist of the song. Project by Deep Rehaan and Sukh Bajwa. Edited by Dilpreet VFX. Very popular music company “Rehaan Records” give their music label to the song.
Singer/ lyricist/ composer – Karan Aujla
Music director – Proof & Homeboy
Video by – Rupan Bal
Producer of the song – Sandeep Rehaan
Label by – Rehaan Records
Karan Aujla is a famous personality in the music industry. He sings a plethora of songs in a few years. The songs of the very famous and prevailed today. Karan Aujla started his career as a writer. after this, he did rap in the songs like “Alcohol”, “Alcohol 2”, “shit talk” and “lafafe”.He always does different and coming with new things in his songs. Karan Aujla did so many songs with the music of Deep Jandu. The very young talented singer and writer. He increases their fan following in a very short time in the music industry. His songs are much liked by the audience.
The famous singer and writer Karan Aujla. who is just a 23-year-old guy. Karan Aujla belongs to pind gharala. He influenced all the Punjabi industry by their songs. He gave so many popular songs like”Don’t look”, “don’t worry” and “ink”, then” hint”. Is the last big hit is “Chitta kurta” and “jhanjar”. Karan Aujla also did rap songs with Deep Jandu and other singers.
The lyrics for the new song of the Karan Aujla is written in below please check it –
Ho jadon baari jaan di hundi aa na
Taan sutte nu vi pata lag jaanda
Jadon maut aani hundi ae na putt
Kutte nu vi pata lag jaanda
Mere naal kaun judeya te kahton judeya
Mere naal kaun judeya te kahton judeya
Main sachchi dassan
Mainu pata lag jaanda
Yeah!
Aw eh duniya da inne mainu akal sikhayi
Jadon turr gi si bebe kade mudke na aayi
Meri family di family chon bache 3-4
Jehde bache 3-4 bas ohi mere yaar
Main kinna kujh kareya
Main kinna kujh jareya
Main mere te hairan aan
Main aje vi ni mareya
Ho main jo vi kujh sikhda
Main ohi kujh likhda
Main jo vi kujh likhda
Hai ohi kujh vikkda
Ho kinne door methon badal ke chaal ho gaye
Kinne anti ho gaye kinne mere naal ho gaye
Bebe bapu nu gaye nu 10 saal ho gaye
Taanhi chhoti umar ch chitte baal ho gaye
Ho saddi yaari one take
Kinne nikle ne fake
Pehlan karke gaddari
Kehnde ho gayi mistake
Ho mera jigra bathera
Mera dil vi bathera
Assi hass ke baithi ja
chahe kandeya te dera
Mere lekhan nu hi mere si khilaaf karta
Khushiyan da varka hi saaf karta
Ho meri zindagi de naal jihne dhokha kareya
Main taan uss rabb nu vi maaf karta
Oye jama tension na leya mainu dhokha deke
Main hor boht to kheh jareya
Mere naal chahe bande khade aa
Par chakkar ae aa ke maape upar aa
Main taan kade kisi da gussa kitta hi nai
Chahe koyi dhokha de de
Chahe pith te chhuri maare
Appa har ek gall te lock karta
Ho mainu har ek banda taanhi dhokhe de dinda
Pata vi ehne mann nai jaana
Kyonki main uss rabb nu vi maaf karta
Main uss rabb nu vi maaf karta
Ho aithe sur vi vikau aa te saadh vi vikau
Full jaande chheti hunn raj vi vikau
Lahu vi vikau aa lihaaj vi vikau aa
Takht vikau aa te taj vi vikau aa
Ho kaama di taan chhado aithe baaj vi vikau aa
Bachna je mauton Yamraj vi vikau aa
Kishti vikau aa jahaaj vi vikau aa
Parr vi vikau parwaz vi vikau aa
Ho surma vikau nose pin vi vikau
Jihdi utte kaala til oho til vi vikau
Aithi vikkdi aan baatan
Aithe vikkdi aan raatan
Bade saste ne hunn change di vi vikau
Ho aithe mehangiyan to naam badi chheti bit de
Eh jhoothe moothe lok sachi bade pitde
Aithe hunde ne drame naam laike pyar da
Saale paake ne glycerine hanju sattde
Ho mera nature hi eh ae kade main na dolda
Mera bolda te jarba ni main na bolda
Ho ni main ubbalde paani vichon dekh nikla
Mereyan haalatan mainu maaf karta
Ess gallon den dhokhe pata mann jaana main
Kyonki main taan uss rabb nu vi maaf karta
Main taan uss rabb nu vi maaf karta
Main taan uss rabb nu vi maaf karta
