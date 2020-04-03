The multi-talented and very excellent singer, writer and composer called “Karan Aujla” has again come with their new song. The title of the track is “It’s okay God“. The teaser of this track is launched today 2 April 2020. Karan Aujla always comes with new ideas and new things. This song is also looking very unique from the trailer. Karan Aujla is the singer, lyricist, and composer of this song. The music of the song is done by the music director proof and Homeboy. The very known and famous video director Rupan Bal directs the video of this song. This song is also produced by the producer “Sandeep Rehaan“. Renu madam and money Ramana are the co-artist of the song. Project by Deep Rehaan and Sukh Bajwa. Edited by Dilpreet VFX. Very popular music company “Rehaan Records” give their music label to the song.

It’s Okay God (Teaser) | Karan Aujla | Rehaan Records

Song name – It’s okay God

Singer/ lyricist/ composer – Karan Aujla

Music director – Proof & Homeboy

Video by – Rupan Bal

Producer of the song – Sandeep Rehaan

Label by – Rehaan Records

Now the only teaser of the song is launched and the song will be released soon. From the teaser, the song is looking very unique and interesting. I hope you people like the trailer of the song. The full song will come in few days till then enjoy the teaser of this song.

