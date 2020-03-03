“Jab Hum Padheya Karte The” is the new song of the Very famed video director and singer Parmish Verma and he is coming with Jimmy Kotkapura in this song. The Singer of the song is Parmish Verma and Jimmy Kotkapura writes the song for him.
The music of this song is given by a very eminent and famous music director only the Desi Crew. Speed Records give the label to the song. Sonali Segall is on the female lead in this song.
The concept and direction of the song is done by Parmish Verma himself. This will be the second song with Jimmy Kotkapura by Parmish Verma as a singer. Before this Jimmy Kotkapura had written the song “Aah La Chak Main Aa Gaya” for Parmish Verma. This song was an excellent hit in the Punjabi music industry.
Parmish Verma and Jimmy Kotkapura are very good friends. Jimmy Kotkapura is also a singer. His first track was #Dhokha. This song was much liked by the Punjabi audience. The other songs of Jimmy Kotkapura are ” Matthi Matthi ” and ” End Maarhe “. After this, he wrote a song for him the track was Aah le Chak main aa Gya. This was the hit track sung by him.
Now after 3 years they again coming up with the new track which will release on 4th March 2020. The teaser of the song has been released on 2nd March 2020. From the teaser of the song, you have an idea about the song.
Lyrics for this song are given as below –
Desi Crew…
Jab hum padheya karte the
Modon pe khadeya karte the
Jab hum padheya karte the
Modon pe khadeya karte the
Aate jaate logon ki
Nazron mein chadheya karte the
Aate jaate logon ki
Nazron mein chadheya karte the
Ho jab hum padheya karte the
Modon pe khadeya karte the
Aate jaate logon ki
Nazron mein chadheya karte the
Ho itne vi nai mahde the
Lukk lukk ke vekhan laa layi si
Ho saari class di topper
Main pichhe baithan laa layi si
Hoye
Ho itne vi nai mahde the
Lukk lukk ke vekhan laa layi si
Ho saari class di topper
Main pichhe baithan laa layi si
Woh har kaamon mein muhre thi
Hum har kaamon mein body the
Woh sabak muka ke beh jaati
Hum pencil kadheya karte the
Ho jab hum padheya karte the
Modon pe khadeya karte the
Aate jaate logon ki
Nazron mein chadheya karte the
Ho jab hum padheya karte the
Modon pe khadeya karte the
Woh bahli hatti katti thi
Ekko ghante mein patti thi
Ho bas ek patti ki maar thi woh
Bus adde pe hatti thi
Woh bahli hatti katti thi
Ekko ghante mein patti thi
Ho bas ek patti ki maar thi woh
Bus adde pe hatti thi
Ho mainu layi woh park wale
Khuh ke peechhe aati thi
Goldi Satta Jimmy Laadi
Muft mein saddeya karte the
Ho jab hum padheya karte the
Modon pe khadeya karte the
Aate jaate logon ki
Nazron mein chadheya karte the
Ho jab hum padheya karte the
Modon pe khadeya karte the
Ho chhoti chhoti baaton par
Ik chah jaisa chadh jaata tha
Ek chaakni mein hi kamla
Dil feeling phad jaata tha
Waah waah waah waah waah waah waah
Chhoti chhoti baaton par
Ik chah jaisa chadh jaata tha
Ek chaakni mein hi kamla
Dil feeling phad jaata tha
Sabka sachcha pyar thi woh
Lakh bhulaya bhulldi nai
Tadke tadke jihde layi
Paale mein thareya karte the
Ho jab hum padheya karte the
Modon pe khadeya karte the
Aate jaate logon ki
Nazron mein chadheya karte the
Ho jab hum padheya karte the
Modon pe khadeya karte the
These are songlines of the Parmish Verma new track.
