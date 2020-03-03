“Jab Hum Padheya Karte The” is the new song of the Very famed video director and singer Parmish Verma and he is coming with Jimmy Kotkapura in this song. The Singer of the song is Parmish Verma and Jimmy Kotkapura writes the song for him.

Official Video Song Is Given Below:

The music of this song is given by a very eminent and famous music director only the Desi Crew. Speed Records give the label to the song. Sonali Segall is on the female lead in this song.

The concept and direction of the song is done by Parmish Verma himself. This will be the second song with Jimmy Kotkapura by Parmish Verma as a singer. Before this Jimmy Kotkapura had written the song “Aah La Chak Main Aa Gaya” for Parmish Verma. This song was an excellent hit in the Punjabi music industry.

Parmish Verma and Jimmy Kotkapura are very good friends. Jimmy Kotkapura is also a singer. His first track was #Dhokha. This song was much liked by the Punjabi audience. The other songs of Jimmy Kotkapura are ” Matthi Matthi ” and ” End Maarhe “. After this, he wrote a song for him the track was Aah le Chak main aa Gya. This was the hit track sung by him.

Now after 3 years they again coming up with the new track which will release on 4th March 2020. The teaser of the song has been released on 2nd March 2020. From the teaser of the song, you have an idea about the song.

Lyrics for this song are given as below –

Desi Crew…

Jab hum padheya karte the

Modon pe khadeya karte the

Jab hum padheya karte the

Modon pe khadeya karte the

Aate jaate logon ki

Nazron mein chadheya karte the

Aate jaate logon ki

Nazron mein chadheya karte the

Ho jab hum padheya karte the

Modon pe khadeya karte the

Aate jaate logon ki

Nazron mein chadheya karte the

Ho itne vi nai mahde the

Lukk lukk ke vekhan laa layi si

Ho saari class di topper

Main pichhe baithan laa layi si

Hoye

Ho itne vi nai mahde the

Lukk lukk ke vekhan laa layi si

Ho saari class di topper

Main pichhe baithan laa layi si

Woh har kaamon mein muhre thi

Hum har kaamon mein body the

Woh sabak muka ke beh jaati

Hum pencil kadheya karte the

Ho jab hum padheya karte the

Modon pe khadeya karte the

Aate jaate logon ki

Nazron mein chadheya karte the

Ho jab hum padheya karte the

Modon pe khadeya karte the

Woh bahli hatti katti thi

Ekko ghante mein patti thi

Ho bas ek patti ki maar thi woh

Bus adde pe hatti thi

Woh bahli hatti katti thi

Ekko ghante mein patti thi

Ho bas ek patti ki maar thi woh

Bus adde pe hatti thi

Ho mainu layi woh park wale

Khuh ke peechhe aati thi

Goldi Satta Jimmy Laadi

Muft mein saddeya karte the

Ho jab hum padheya karte the

Modon pe khadeya karte the

Aate jaate logon ki

Nazron mein chadheya karte the

Ho jab hum padheya karte the

Modon pe khadeya karte the

Ho chhoti chhoti baaton par

Ik chah jaisa chadh jaata tha

Ek chaakni mein hi kamla

Dil feeling phad jaata tha

Waah waah waah waah waah waah waah

Chhoti chhoti baaton par

Ik chah jaisa chadh jaata tha

Ek chaakni mein hi kamla

Dil feeling phad jaata tha

Sabka sachcha pyar thi woh

Lakh bhulaya bhulldi nai

Tadke tadke jihde layi

Paale mein thareya karte the

Ho jab hum padheya karte the

Modon pe khadeya karte the

Aate jaate logon ki

Nazron mein chadheya karte the

Ho jab hum padheya karte the

Modon pe khadeya karte the

These are songlines of the Parmish Verma new track.

Thank you very much!!

