A very talented singer, writer, and the music director the one and only Shivjot in the Punjabi music industry has again come with their new song. The name of the song is Jatt Di Pasand. This song is written by Shivjot and music of this song is also done by the Shivjot himself. The song is conceived by Raymant Marwah. This song is launched in the production of the D Artist Den. The very famous name in the list of video director that is Yaadu Brar direct the video of the song. The music label of the song is given by the very famous music company T-Series. This song is launched on the 27th of March 2020.

Shivjot is a very eminent and famous singer and lyricist. He sang a plethora of songs. His songs are much liked by the public. Song Ford versus Ford was very much liked by the audience. This song helped the Shivjot to earn their name. After this song, he gave many back to back hit songs and one of the very famous and prevailed song was “Plaazo”.He started his music career as a lyricist with the song ” Gerhi Sherhi” in 2014. He made his singing debut with the song ” Ford v/s Ford” in the same year. This song was a huge hit in the Punjabi music industry. He wrote many songs as a writer like Angreji wali Madam, Roon Wargi, Eye candy and many other. The famous Punjabi singer Kulwinder Billa is the best friend of the Shivjot. Another hit song by Shivjot was #plaazo. Kulwinder Billa was Sung this song with the Shivjot. The song ” Peg day ” and ” Risk ” was the recent big hit sung by the Shivjot. He also did some duet songs.

The Punjabi musical artist Shivjot who is born in Hanumangarh. He is just 26 years old. Shivjot Singh Dhandiwal is the full name of the Shivjot. He is a Punjabi singer and lyricist. The Shivjot had a deep interest in music from his childhood and gave his first singing performance when he was in his 3rd class. After completing his schooling he moved to Chandigarh for his graduation. He had taken participate in many annual functions and in youth festivals. Shivjot is unmarried and he belongs to a Sikh family.

The lyrics of the new song Jatt Di Pasand is mentioned below –

Lyrics – Jatt Di Pasand – Shivjot

Roab jhalleya ni janda ajj kaur da,

Vada different touch ohdi taur da, Elegant touch ohdi taur da.. Rohb jhalleya ni janda ajj kaur da,

vada different touch ohdi taur da,

Ni locket kara du balliye,

Oh kohinoor landono manga ke.. Ni kudiyan chh tu jachdi,

Suit jatt di pasand de bana ke

Ni kudiyan chh tu jachdi,

Suit jatt di pasand de bana ke.. Ho tere jatt di pasand poori chakkvi,

Taiyon nitt hi tu nazaran lawauni ae,

Billo chaar chand roop nu ne lagde,

Jadon rang maithon puchh-puchh pauni ae.. Ni ohdo badi sohni lagdi,

Jadon side pin rakhdi tika ke… Ho kudiyan chh tu jachdi,

Suit jatt di pasand de bana ke,

Ni kudiyan chh tu jachdi,

Suit jatt di pasand de bana ke… Shivjot… Poora gabru classy sir kaddva,

Billo raaz teri beauty te shringaar da,

Takk vasso bahar hundiyan ne allarhan,

Poora filmy style tere yaar da… Tu careless hoke nachdi,

Ajj pher aayi laung gawa ke… Ni kudiyan chh tu jachdi,

Suit jatt di pasand de bana ke.

Ni kudiyan chh tu jachdi,

Suit jatt di pasand de bana ke… Pakke husna de set hathyar ne,

Akhaan rakhdi rakaan load karke,

Sunne dabb da subaah ni main vi rakheya,

Kole gabru vi rakhda ae bharke… Oh pairi painde ik dooje de,

Jodi rab ne hi bheji aa saza ke… Ho kudiyan chh tu jachdi,

Suit jatt di pasand de bana ke,

Ni kudiyan chh tu jachdi,

Suit jatt di pasand de bana ke… Jatt di pasand…

Suit jatt di pasand de bana ke….

Source: Youtube

