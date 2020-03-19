Renowned singer and actor in the Punjabi industry named “Sippy Gill” has come with a new single track. The title of this track is “Jatti“. This track is released in the music of the music director named “Manna Music“. The lyrics of the song are written by the lyricist “Lally Mundi”. The video of the song is done by the very prevailed and eminent and excellent video director the “B2GETHER PROS“. Mixing and mastering of the song are done by “J Statik“. The producer of the song is Parma music. The project executive is “Deep Jandu“. The poster of the song is given by Dhiman productions. The label is given by the Royal Music Gang.

Sippy is a very well known singer and actor. He sings lots of songs which go very popular. He also worked in Punjabi movies. His recent Punjabi movie was “Jaddi Sardar”. Another hit name as a singer and actor in the punjabi industry the “Dilpreet Dhillon” also worked with him as a co-actor. Sippy gill is an elegant personality in the industry.

Sippy gill sings a plethora of songs like kabuki, Gym, Bloodline, Bekadraa, Gundagardi, Zindabaad Ashiqui and many others. These all are the hit songs of the Sippy gill. He goes to the peak of their songs. His recently big hit was #Don’t bark if you can’t bite#. Sippy gill also worked with famous music director deep and famous and renowned songwriter and singer the Karan Aujla. His recent track with deep Jandu was “respect”.

The Punjabi singer and actor Sippy Gill who belongs to Moga. Sippy Gill is known for its drama and action songs. Sippy gill is sung also some romantic songs. But most of their songs are related to action drama and bhangra. Sippy Gill is 37-year-olds and he is married.

The song lyrics are mentioned in the below –

Lyrics – Jatti – Sippy Gill

kaahnu rukha rukha rehna sohneya kde khull k smile vekhi na ik teri profile ton bina koi hor profile vekhi na tainu kidda purpose kra naal velliyan di jann vekh k jatti tainu chete kardi ambran da chann vekh k gall dil waali kehno darrdi teri khadak di gun dekh k jatti tainu chete kardi ambran da chann vekh k chaar zeroaa de picho satt lagda tesla ch baitha jatt att lagda jatti utte jatta nigah kyu ni maarda jihnu vekhne nu mundeya da lakh lagda pind tere utte maan karda soch saareya lyi one vekh k jatti tainu chete kardi ambran da chann vekh k gall dil waali kehno darrdi teri khadak di gun dekh k jatti tainu chete kardi ambran da chann vekh k swat diyan gaddiyan dara ch khadiyan town vich hundiyan ladaayian badiyan shadd de bagavati jehe shonk poorne idu pehla lagg jaan hathkadiyan 911 callan hundiyan bharre ronda de drum vekh k jatti tainu chete kardi ambran da chann vekh k gall dil waali kehno darrdi teri khadak di gun dekh k jatti tainu chete kardi ambran da chann vekh k goliyan chalaun waalea ik phull nu udeeke gutt ve lally tera saath millje saheliyan ch hoju thukk ve esse gallo befikri na doley gora chamm vekh k jatti tainu chete kardi ambran da chann vekh k gall dil waali kehno darrdi teri khadak di gun dekh k jatti tainu chete kardi ambran da chann vekh k

Source: Youtube

