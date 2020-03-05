“Jora The Second Chapter” is a Punjabi latest thrilling and action movie. It is the second part of Punjabi movie “Jora”.

This movie will be officially released on 6 march 2020.

Lets Check the official trailer of this movie below-

Starcast of Movie

The main star cast of this movie is Deep Sidhu, Dharmendra, Japji Khaira, Singga, Guggu Gill, Mahi Gill, Hobby Dhaliwal, Yadd Grewal, Ashish Duggal, Kul Sidhu, and Mukesh Tiwari.

Director and Producer of Movie “Jora The Second Chapter”

The Director of this movie is Amardeep Singh Gill and producer of this film is Harpreet Singh Devgun, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Jerry Brar, Vimal Chopra, Amrinder Singh Raju.

Singers

The main singers for Jora The second Chapter Movie is Gippy Grewal, Labh Heera, and Singga.

Hopefully, you like the article. For more information stay connected with us.

You can also check more videos below-

About Deep Sidhu

Deep Sidhu is a Punjabi Movie actor. He also works in the Bollywood industry. He belongs to Muktsar Sahib. He has performed in many movies in Punjabi industries.

Before Acting he is a part of Balaji Films as Head.

Challa (Official Teaser) | Amit Ft Afsana Khan

Pink Pink Addiyaan (Full Official Video) | Jigar Ft. Amrit Mann | Bamb Beats