Jordan Sandhu : MASHOOR HO GIYA, Bunty Bains, Desi Crew, Nikki Kaur, Brand B

Jordan Sandhu is very renowned Singer and actor of Punjabi Industry. He is famous for his songs “Muchh Rakhi Aa”, “Teeja Week” and “Handsome Jatt”. He has got Punjabi Best Debut Vocalist ( Male ) Award. His new song Mashoor Ho Giya has been released on feb 3, 2020. Lyricist and Composer of this song is Bunty Bains.

We all know about Bunty Bains that he is famous writer of punjabi songs. Music Directed by Desi Crew and mixing/Mastering has been done by Sameer Charegaonkar. Video Directors of this song are Harry Singh and Preet Singh. Now we talk about Producer of this song Mashoor Ho Giya, Bunty Bains and Malkeet Randhawa produced this song under label “Brand B”.

Jordan Sandhu : MASHOOR HO GIYA (Official Video) Bunty Bains | Desi Crew | Nikki Kaur | Brand B

Song – Mashoor Ho Giya

Singer – Jordan Sandhu

Lyrics & Composer – Bunty Bains

Music – Desi crew

Presentation – Bunty Bains Productions & 751 Films

Producer – Bunty Bains & Malkeet Randhawa

Mix Master – Sameer Charegaonkar

Featuring – Nikki Kaur (Nikkesha)

Video – Harry Singh | Preet Singh

Costumes – Scarlet by Shruti & fadbulous_rd

Promotions – Pixilar Studios & KixTix Media, Being Digital

Digital Powered by One Digital Entertainment

Label – Brand B

Listen This Song “Mashoor Ho Giya” on other social platforms Spotify, iTunes, Hungama, Gaana, Saavan, Wynk Music and other punjabi music sites.

Mashoor Ho Giya song is also in trending on YouTube and it has been crossed 2.8 million views within one 3 days.

Lyrics – Mashoor Ho Giya

Ho Pehli Baari Mile Appa Sangde Sagaunde

Ho Duji Baari Mile Appa Coffee De Bahane

Teeji Baari Kaahdi Tainu Film Wekhai Ni

Chauthi Baari Aah Kaam Ho Gaya Rakaane

Ni Ye Jeene Vi Ye Kita Nahio Theek Ni

Saala Charcha Najayaz Door Door Ho Gaya

Saddi Kathyan Di Photo Ho Gayi Leak Ni

Ainne Vich Munda Mashoor Ho Giya

Saddi Kathyan Di Photo Ho Gayi Leak Ni

Ainne Vich Munda Mashoor Ho Geya

Mashoor Ho Gya Ni

Rishtedaran De Phone Khadak Gaye

Kambbal Geya Khete Kaka Ji

Chheti Pind Bula Lo Aeh Nu

Kar Na Deve Koyi Waka Ji

Rishtedaran De Phone Khadak Gaye

Kambbal Geya Khete Kaka Ji

Chheti Pind Bula Lo Aeh Nu

Kar Na Deve Koyi Waka Ji

Sadda Rush Gaya Chacha Ammric Ni

Naale Gusse Mera Mama Bharpoor Ho Gaya

Saddi Kathyan Di Photo Ho Gayi Leak Ni

Ainne Vich Munda Mashoor Ho Giya

Saddi Kathyan Di Photo Ho Gayi Leak Ni

Ainne Vich Munda Mashoor Ho Geya

Mashoor Ho Gya Ni

Fad Fad Phone Delete Karayi

Taan Hi Vekh Le Pahuch Gayi

Saariyan Social Site’an

Utte Aathan Nu Ho Lauch Gayi

Fad Fad Phone Delete Karayi

Taan Hi Vekh Le Pahuch Gayi

Saariyan Social Site’an

Utte Aathan Nu Ho Lauch Gayi

Pegg Baapu Kole Putt Di Tareek Ni

Chhad Kharad Tikkan Sangroor Ho Gaya

Saddi Kathyan Di Photo Ho Gayi Leak Ni

Ainne Vich Munda Mashoor Ho Giya

Saddi Kathyan Di Photo Ho Gayi Leak Ni

Ainne Vich Munda Mashoor Ho Geya

Mashoor Ho Gya Ni

Geet’an Karke Bains Bains Nai

Photo Karke Ho Gaya

Mainu Vi Loki Jaanan Lag Gaye

Tainu Vi Kehnde Aao Gayi Aan

Geet’an Karke Bains Bains Nai

Photo Karke Ho Gaya

Mainu Vi Loki Jaanan Lag Gaye

Tainu Vi Kehnde Aao Gayi Aan

Mainu Tu Vi Lagge Pehlaan Naal Weak Ni

Dhakka Sadde Naal Thoda Taan Jaroor Ho Gaya

Saddi Kathyan Di Photo Ho Gayi Leak Ni

Ainne Vich Munda Mashoor Ho Giya

Saddi Kathyan Di Photo Ho Gayi Leak Ni

Ainne Vich Munda Mashoor Ho Geya

Mashoor Ho Gya Ni

