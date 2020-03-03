R Nait, well-known singer and lyricist has come with his new single track ” Kaali Range “. R Nait sung this song with the famous female singer in the Punjabi industry that is # Gurlez akhtar.

This song is composed by R Nait and also penned by the R Nait himself. The famous and prominent music director #Preet hundal gives the music to this track.

The jasveerpal singh and jagjit pal singh are the producer of the song. Gulsher Singh and khushpal Singh are the director of the song.DOP by Mintoo. The Garry khatrao is the video editor of the song. Project by Satkaranvir Singh Khosa.

This song is presented by #A True maker films.

This song will be releasing on 6 March 2020 and stay connected with this song.

About R Nait

R Nait is an Indian Punjabi singer and lyricist who was born in 1989. He belongs to the village dharampura in Mansa (Punjab). His real name is ” Nait Ram “. Celebrity name is ” R Nait “. The song defaulter was very prominent and super duper hit and sung with the co- singer the gurlez akhtar. This song was the Life making song of The R Nait.

R Nait is very prominent and excellent singer and lyricist.He gave many hit tracks like ” Dabda kithe ae ” , “ Reelan Wale Deck “, “Struggler“, ” poison ” , “ Lootera “, and the ” Defaulter ” these are the world famous hit songs sung by the punjabi singer ” R Nait “.

His song # Defaulter is the very prominent and much liked by the audience. This song made the name of R Nait worldwide hit and after that the song ” dabda kithe hai “was also very much liked by the public . These tracks were with the famous female singer gurlej Akhtar.

R Nait also worked with the another famous female singer whose name is Afsana Khan. This song which he sang with Afsana Khan was ” Lootera ” .

The lyrics of the song Kaali range is given below-

Look utte rakhda a laake poori reejh ve

Tuttdi na kurte pajaame di creez ve

O look utte rakhda a laake poori reejh ve

Tuttdi na kurte pajaame di creez ve

Ki gall das tainu kaahda khattra

Ve 5-7 munde kaahto naal rakhda Sach dassi ki khana patt honeya

Kaahto akh muglail wangu laal rakhda

Sach dassi ki khana patt honeya

Kaahto akh muglail wangu laal rakhda Limit ch khaave banda janda nhio jaan ton

Maardi fukaare billo aaundi afghaan ton

O Limit ch khaave banda janda nhio jaan ton

Maardi fukaare billo aaundi afghaan ton

Chitta chutta peeke jo kaleje fookde

Chitta chutta peeke jo kaleje fookde

Ni msa tappde aa 40-45 goriye Kaali range vich rakha chandi di dabbi

Chandi di dabbi ch rakha kaali goriye

Kaali range vich rakha chandi di dabbi

Chandi di dabbi ch rakha kaali goriye.

