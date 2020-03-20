The very big name in the Indian industry known as a selfie queen the one and only “Neha Kakkar” has come with its new launching. This is the single track sung by Neha Kakkar. The name of the track is “Kalla Sohna Nai“.Music to this track is given by the music director Rajat Nagpal. The lyrics of the song is written by the lyricist Babbu. This song is produced by Anshul Garg. The video of the song is done by the video director Gurinder Bawa. This song has star cast Himanshi Khurana and Asim Reyaz. These are the part of the very famous reality show the Bigg Boss.
The Neha Kakkar is an Indian playback singer and model. She was born in 1988 on 6 June. She makes their name hit from the very famous reality show Indian idol. After that She sings many songs for the movies. She had also judged a singing reality show Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. She had also been the part of the tv reality show Comedy circus Ke Taansen in 2014. Recently she has judged the most popular tv reality show The “Indian idol 2019” on sony tv.
Neha Kakkar is such an amazing singer and she sings with many world-famous singers like yo yo honey Singh and Badshah and many others. She gave many super hit songs. Neha has its song in every Bollywood movie. Her voice is so unique and she sings very well. She also sang many Punjabi songs. Neha performs very well in Punjabi music also. Her songs are much liked the Punjabi audience. Really she is a very great singer. Nowadays she is glaring at the sky and working as a music queen also.
The lyrics for the new song is written in the below please change it-
Lyrics – Kalla Sohna Nai – Neha Kakkar
Jo jo tu keh dinne
Hor koyi keh sakda nai
Tu jiddan pange laine
Hor koyi lai sakda nai
Tainu chhad vi sakdi aan
Rakheya kar mera dar ve
Tu kalla hi sohna nai
Zyada na banneya kar ve
Tu kalla hi sohna nai
Zyada na banneya kar ve
Thodi der ch karda haan
Har phone te kehna ae
Ki pardhan mantri ae
Jinna busy tu rehna ae
Busy tu rehna ae
Mainu mitha bohat pasand ae
Kade cake le aaya kar
Kade hath tu phadeya kar
Kade pair dabaya kar
Tere phone ch mere naam
Agge ek dil vi bhar ve
Tu kalla hi sohna nai
Zyada na banneya kar ve
Tu kalla hi sohna nai
Zyada na banneya kar ve
Tu kalla hi sohna nai
Zyada na banneya kar ve
La la la la zyada na baneya kar ve
Tu kalla hi sohna nai la la la la…
Chaahe pyar naal beshakk
Mere vaal na patteya kar
Gall poori sunneya kar
Vichon na katteya kar
Vichon na katteya kar
Ohna nu hi chauna ae tu
Main teri chat’an kaddiyan ne
Sab nu unfollow kar
Jo taithon umar ch waddiyan ne
Babbu tu banda ban
Tere bina vi jaana sar ve
Tu kalla hi sohna nai
Zyada na banneya kar ve
Tu kalla hi sohna nai
Zyada na banneya kar ve
Zyada na banneya kar ve
This are the lyrics for the new song of the Neha Kakkar. Hope you liked it. Thank you very much!!
Source: Youtube