About Karan Aujla:

Real name of Karan aujla is Karandeep Singh Aujla and nick name is Karan. His Date of Birth is 18 January, 1998. He was born in VPO Gharala District Ludhiana, Punjab. Father name of Karan Aujla is Balwinder Singh Aujla and mother’s name is Rajinder Kaur Aujla. Professionally, Karan aujla is a Singer and Lyricist. He had been famous for his song Yaariyan Ch Fikk in 2017 and his debut song was Range in 2014 as a Lyricist. His Height is 5 ft. 9 Inches(175 cm) and his favourite colour is Black.

Karan Aujla is the one of the top 5 Tranding Punjabi Singers in Punjabi industry, now a days. “Jhanjar” song is the Latest song of Karn Aujla which has been crossed 30M views on YouTube.

Jhanjar (Full Video) Karan Aujla | Desi Crew | Latest Punjabi Songs 2020

Singer/Lyrics/Composer: Karan Aujla

Music : Desi Crew

Video : Tru Makers

Produced by : Sandeep Rehaan

Label : Rehaan Records

How and When Karan Aujla Contact With Rehaan Records ?

In 2017, Karan Aujla came with his first song “Dark Circle” under Label Rehaan Records. He has been came with his 16 punjabi songs under Label Rehaan Records Till now. His Latest song is “Jhanjar”.

JHANJAR LYRICS

“O Teen Tole Dia Kude Baalia

Das kide Kehnde Utte Laah Lia

Mera Tainu Cheta Zara Aaya ni

Kide Gal Jaake Baaha Paa Liya

Mainu Pakka Pata kithe Jaake Aayi ae

Mainu Pakka Pata kithe Jaake Aayi ae

Ni Hun Turi Firdi Shareefa Wangra

Hun Turi Firdi Shareefa Wangra

Ho Gera de Vede ch Chankake k Aayi ae

Ni Jatt dia Ditia Banake Jhanjar

Gera de Vede ch Chankake k Aayi ae

Ni Jatt dia Ditia Banake Jhanjarn

Odi Hoe di Jhanjhra toh Bina Dikhi Toor si

Jhanjar da Shor si na Gal koi Hor si

O Main si Paiya Kito tu Laha k Aayi ae

Main si Paiya Kito tu Laha k Aayi ae

Ni Ditia nu Hoe sige Din Pandra

Ho Gera de Vede ch Chankake k Aayi ae

Ni Jatt dia Ditia Banake Jhanjar

Gera de Vede ch Chankake k Aayi ae

Ni Jatt dia Ditia Banake Jhanjar

O Chehre te Smile si te Hattah vich Hatth si

Tu Keda Ghat si ni Tym Paune Satt si

O Dekhna na Hove koi Aade Daade Ankh Si

Tuvi Pugg Thug si ni Taahi Mainu Shak si

O Rooh Teri Gandali Kara k Aayi ae

Rooh Teri Gandali Kara k Aayi ae

Ni Jaake Saaf Honi Ni Mazida Mandra

O Gera de Vede ch Chankake k Aayi ae

Ni Jatt dia Ditia Banake Jhanjar

Gera de Vede ch Chankake k Aayi ae

Ni Jatt dia Ditia Banake Jhanjar

O Jedi Meri Naal Kari Baali Changi Gal ni

Bigdi tu Kal ni te Aaj Para Chal ni

O Aujle ni Aujle ne Toor Kari Judge si

Khore Kede Judge si ni Jandi Sajj Sajj si

Jinu Chaar Dina Lai Hasa k Aayi ae

Jinu Chaar Dina Lai Hasa k Aayi ae

Vi Vaad vich Karegi Kharaab Sadraa

Ho Gera de Vede ch Chankake k Aayi ae

Ni Jatt dia Ditia Banake Jhanjar

Gera de Vede ch Chankake k Aayi ae

Ni Jatt dia Ditia Banake Jhanjar”

