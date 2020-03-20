After the massive success of “Zindagi Ae Tere Naal” the soul of Shri Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab named “Khan Saab” has come with their new song. He is a very brilliant Punjabi singer and mimic artist. His singing has a different platform. His style of singing shows that how much he loved and followed the ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab. The name of his new song is “Kinna Kardi Tera”. This single track is launched in the house of Garry Sandhu’s musical company fresh media records. This song is written by the lyricist and singer “Uday Shergill” whose recent track #techi with Garry Sandhu was a big hit. The music of this song is done by the famed music director whose work is a very eminent excellent named ” Lovey Akhtar “. This song is in the album Fresh side vol 1.

Kinna Kardi Tera | Khan Saab | Fresh Media Records

Song name – Kinna Tera Kardi

Artist name – Khan Saab

Songwriter – Uday Shergill

Music director – Lovey Akhtar

Video by – Prince810

Female – Rehmat

Khan Saab is such a unique and eminent singer and followed the track of Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab. He sings many super hit songs like ” Rim Jim “, ” Bekadraa “,” Sajjna “, ” Zindagi Ae Tere Naal” and the recent track was ” Jee Krda ” with another famous Punjabi singer ” G Khan “. Tracks Sajna was also with him. This song was really awesome. From this Khan Saab and G Khan, both earned their name in the Punjabi music industry.

He was born in 1994 in Kapurthala Punjab. The real name of the Khan Saab is Imran Khan. After his schooling, he went to Rurka Kallan to met Garry Sandhu. Then he started following the Garry Sandhu. He also worked as a Course singer with Garry Sandhu. He is also known for the mimicry. He did mimicry of many Punjabi artists like Kanwar Grewal, Nooran sisters, Ravinder Grewal and Shri Pooran Chand Wadali. He is a very amazing and brilliant artist.

The lyrics for the new song “Kinna Tera Kardi” is written in below please Check it –

Lyrics – Kinna Tera Kardi – Khan Saab

Ve Main Nai Jaan’di Mainu Hoya Ki Ae, Meri Rooh Vas Gaya, Tu Chhoya Ki Ae, Ve Main Nai Jaan’di Mainu Hoya Ki Ae, Meri Rooh Vas Geya, Tu Shoya Ki Ae, Mere Raah, Mere Saah, Tere Naal Jo Mera, Mainu Khud Nu Pataa Nai, Main Kina Kardi Aan Tera, Ho Mainu Khud Nu Pata Nai, Main Kinna Kardi Aan Tera. Eh Pyar Kadon Ve, Aina Pak Ho Gaya, Bezuban Ho Gaya, Be-Wak Ho Gaya, Eh Pyaar Kadon Ve, Aina Pak Ho Gaya, Bezubaan Ho Gaya, Be-Waak Ho Gaya, Eh Raatan Nu Vi, Parbaat Ho Gaya, Mera Dharam Ho Gaya, Meri Zaat Ho Gaya, Mere Raah, Mere Saah, T ere Nal Jo Mera, Mainoo Khud Nu Pata Nayee, Main Kinna Kardee Aan Teraa, Ho Main Kinna Kardee Aan Teraa, Main Kinna Kardee Aan Teraa. Eh Din Eh Raatan, Paye Den Gawahi, Eh Chann Te Taare, Nit Paun Duhayi, Ve Deed Teri Nu, Meri Jaan Te Aayi, Hun Dard Vichhode Ton De Rihayi, Tu Aa Osay Raah, Jede Raah Ghar Mera, Mainu Khud Nu Pata Nai, Main Kina Kardi Aa Tera, Ho Mainu Khud Nu Pata Nai, Main Kina Kardi Aa Tera.

Source: YouTube

Read More Article and Watch Video: