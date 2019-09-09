Punjabi Songs Model Mahira Sharma Images

Mahira Sharma is a very famous Punjabi model and actress who appeared in Punjabi hit songs like Amrit Maan’s “My Moon”, Jass Manak’s “Lehenga” and many more. These songs got tremendous views on Youtube.

On the internet, people were going crazy about My Moon song model name and Lehanga song model name, so we just made it easy for you.

For this post, we collected some of the amazing images of Mahira Sharma that you definitely going to love.

Mahira Sharma Images, Pics and Wallpapers

Mahira Sharma also worked in Bollywood movies. Now let’s check the video songs in which Mahira Sharma appeared.

Mahira Sharma Video Songs

Mahira Sharma appeared in Amrit Maan’s song My Moon as a model.

Jass Manak’s Punjabi video song Lehanga model was also Mahira Sharma in which she just did a beautiful job.

