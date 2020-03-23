The very talented and excellent actor and singer in the film and music industry the one and only “Harish Verma” has come with their new song. The title of the song is “Peen Da Chaska“. The name of the song is very different. This song has written by the very famous and brilliant lyricist “Maninder Kailey“. The music of the song is done by the very prominent music director “Desi Routes“. The video of the song is directed by the very succeeded director in the industry that is “Sukh Sanghera“. This song is launched in the production of the D artist den. The name of the female lead model is “Gagan Sahi“. The very renowned music company T-Series give their label to this song.
Peen Da Chaska (Full Song) | Harish Verma | T-Series
Harish Verma is a very excellent and talented actor as well as a singer. He did many superhit Punjabi films as a lead actor. He mainly works in Punjabi language films. He made his debut in 2010 by a Punjabi movie named “Punjaban”. After that he did many films like Daddy Cool Munde fool, Yaar Anmulle, Golak Bank Bugni, happy go lucky, Veyah 70 kilometer, Wapsi, Krazzy Tabbar, thug life and many more. He initiated his career in music by their debut song “Ik wari Fer Soch Le”. This song reached on the top and much liked by the public. This song was written by the famous writer “Jaani” and music was given by the popular music director “Bpraak”. Now his new Punjabi movie “Yaar Anmulle returns” is coming and will release soon. The acting of Harish Verma is very genuine and real. His character named “Tinka” in Yaar Anmulle’s movie was much liked by the Punjabi
audience. We are hoping that his acting will be great in Yaar Anmulle returns.
The lyrics for the new song of the Harish Verma is mentioned in below please check it –
Jinne peg tu layenga main vi piyungi ohne
Tainu je peen da chaska baith jaane aa done
Haan jinne peg tu layenga main vi piyungi ohne
Tainu je peen da chaska baith jaane aa done
Sochdi si eh banda kyon peen ton akkeya ni
Main vi ajj dekhun teri daru vich rakheya ki
Main vi ajj dekhun teri daru vich rakheya ki
Aini ki gall ehde vich ik vi din chhadeya ni
Main vi ajj dekhun teri daru vich rakheya ki
Main vi ajj dekhun teri
Chhad ke tu hoor pari nu peena ae laal pari
Main 21 saal purani cheez aan bahut khari
Chhad ke tu hoor pari nu peena ae laal pari
Main 21 saal purani cheez aan bahut khari
Karun ajj competition mummy tere bacheyan di
Main vi ajj dekhun teri daru vich rakheya ki
Main vi ajj dekhun teri daru vich rakheya ki
Aini ki gall ehde vich ik vi din chhadeya ni
Main vi ajj dekhun teri daru vich rakheya ki
Main vi ajj dekhun teri
Mitha jeha music laake lightan nu dim jeha karke
Poora mahaul banave bottle nu moore dhar ke
Mitha jeha music laake lightan nu dim jeha karke
Poora mahaul banave bottle nu moore dhar ke
Kailey pher kahin barabar je main peg chakkeya ni
Main vi ajj dekhun teri daru vich rakheya ki
Main vi ajj dekhun teri daru vich rakheya ki
Aini ki gall ehde vich ik vi din chhadeya ni
Main vi ajj dekhun teri daru vich rakheya ki
Main vi ajj dekhun teri
Source: YouTube