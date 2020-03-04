Posti is a new Punjabi movie that is written and directed by our talented Rana Ranbir. Gippy Grewal and Ravneet Kaur Grewal is a producer of this film.

Posti Movie Official Teaser is given below-

This Movie is officially released on 20 March 2020.

Starcast of the Movie

The main star cast of the movie is Babbal Rai, Surilie Gautam, Prince KJ Singh, Rana Ranbir, Vadda Grewal, Raghveer Boli, Jass Dhillon, Malkeet Rauni, Rana Jung Bahadur, Tarsem Paul, Seema Kaushal.

Singers of this movie

In this movie our Punjabi industry singers Jazzy B, Gippy Grewal, Babbal Rai, Prabh Gill, and our Bollywood industry stars Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Afsana Khan Sings songs for this movie. They make it more beautiful for the audience by their melodious voice.



we are very sure that you will like this movie and stay connected with us for further details.

Thanks

You can also read more articles below-

IK SANDHU HUNDA SI ( Full Video ) Gippy Grewal | Neha Sharma | Angrej Ali | Jay K | Humble Music