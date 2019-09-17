How To Apply PSPCL 1798 Vacancies Of JE, LDC – Full Information, Last Date

People were waiting for so long for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) vacancies and now all wait is over.

PSPCL officially announced the notification regarding various vacancies of LDC, JE and more. You will find complete details of PSPCL recruitment here.

PSPCL Recruitment Complete details – LDC, JE and others

PSPCL Post name and number of vacancies

LDC – 1000 posts ( Bachelor’s Degree and Computer Knowledge)

JE (Electrical) – 500 posts (Diploma or B.Tech in Electrical)

JE (Civil) – 110 posts (Diploma or B.Tech in Civil)

Accounts Officer – 4 posts (CA/ICWA)

Steno-typist – 50 posts (Degree in Computer)

Internal Auditor – 9 posts (B.com/M.com – CA/ICWA)

Revenue Accountant – 54 posts (B.com/M.com – CA/ICWA)

Divisional Supdt. Accounts – 26 posts (B.com/M.com – CA/ICWA)

Electrician Grade-II – 45 posts (ITI/Diploma)

Please check the official notification for various posts here.

Official Notification

PSPCL Important Dates, PSPCL Exam dates, Online Application link

Following are the important dates to remember.

Registration starts – 05.09.2019 (Thursday)

Registration ends – 1.10.2019 (Tuesday) up to 11:59 pm

Last Date for Payment – 4.10.2019 (Friday) upto11:45 pm

Please check official notification for revised or new dates here – PSPCL Recruitment

Application Fee

For SC – Rs 400

For PwD – Rs 500

For General and all others – Rs 1000

How To Apply PSPCL JE, LDC and others – Direct Link

Desired candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of PSPCL for latest updates.

PSPCL Selection Process For Junior Engineer/JE

There are two phases for the Selection of Candidates.

Computer based test Document Verification

Candidates are required to clear the online examination conducted by PSPCL to appear further.

Syllabus for PSPCL JE

There is no official notice regarding PSPCL JE exam date. We will update you as soon as it released.

Syllabus for LDC Post and others

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of PSPCL for the latest news.

