The very famed singer and actor in the Punjabi industry named “Rajvir Jawanda” has come with a new single track. The name given to this track is “Punjaban“. The music to this track is given my very famous name who gave a lot of hit track with their music. The name of the music director is “Byg Byrd“. The lyrics of the song are written by the lyricist “Babla Virk“. The video of the song is done by the very prevailed and eminent video director the “Sukh Sangerha“. Jasvir pal Singh and Jagjit pal Singh are the producers of the song. The label is given by the music company “Jass Records“.

Punjaban (Official Video) | Rajvir Jawanda | Jass Records

Song name – Punjaban

Artist – Rajvir Jawanda

Music director – Byg Byrd

Video director – Sukh Sangerha

Label by – Jass records

Rajvir Jawanda sings a plethora of songs but he came into limelight with his Punjabi song “kangani”. This song was much liked by the public. His Songs like Surname, Landlord, Shaandar, Patiala shahi pagg, Shokeen, kesri jhande and many other tracks are the super hit tracks of the Jawanda. He also worked in many Punjabi movies as an actor. His acting is really nice and admirable. His first debut movie was “Subedar Joginder Singh”. From this movie, he started his acting career.

Rajvir Jawanda was born in Village Pone near Jagran, Ludhiana (Punjab). His family members are serving in Punjab police. Jawanda usually likes to listen to famous Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan during his schooling. He attends and takes part in many youth festivals during his college days. He is also doing a job in the Punjab police. His voice is more suitable for folk songs.

The lyrics for his new song “Punjaban” is written in below –

Lyrics – Punjaban – Rajvir Jawanda

Byg Byrd on the beat

This for the flower to baby

Byg Byrd

Raj Jawanda

I’m a, I’m a brown boy Notan da paa doon meeh kude

Ik gejda de ja Dj te

Lagdi aa melan malwe di

Dil jatt da aaya jihde te Jihde sir utte phulkari aa

Mainu lagdi jaan ton pyari aa

Ehda pata karo sirnawan Tere wargi kudi punjaban naal

Munda phirda lain nu laawan

Tere wargi kudi punjaban naan

Munda phirda lain nu laawan Rang gora paun 6 foot di

Lagdi aa sab ton add kudi

Mere val tedda jeha jhaanki oh

Meri jaan nu paa gi jab kudi Shift karaan main teri ni

Koyi pesh na chaldi meri ni

Main dass kidar nu jaawan Tere wargi kudi punjaban naal

Munda phirda lain nu laawan

Tere wargi kudi punjaban naan

Munda phirda lain nu laawan Gall kardi theth Punjabi ch

Rahi padhdi London jaake oh

Dhi lagdi laanedaar’an di

Turrdi aa nivi paake oh Kaala suit long hain paundi

Akhan utte LV laundi

Gabru chhad ke khad’ge raahwan Tere wargi kudi punjaban naal

Munda phirda lain nu laawan

Tere wargi kudi punjaban naan

Munda phirda lain nu laawan Jaake khaada lau Jawanda ni

Laddu wandange pind saare nu

Je tu haan kare aaj mainu ni

Rang pher main karaan chubare nu Babla Virk saambh ke rakhu

Tainu taliyan utte chakku

Tattiyan lagan na doon hawawan Tere wargi kudi punjaban naal

Munda phirda lain nu laawan

Tere wargi kudi punjaban naan

Munda phirda lain nu.. Ek vaari hor Tere wargi kudi punjaban naal

Munda phirda lain nu laawan

Tere wargi kudi punjaban naan

Munda phirda lain nu laawan

These are the lyrics for the new song of Rajvir Jawanda. Hope you like it. Thank you very much!!

Source: YouTube

Read More Article And Watch Video: