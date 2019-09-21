Rabb Da Radio Punjabi Movie Watch Online – Tarsem Jassar, Simi Chahal

Punjabi cinema is known for making good movies with a social message and on the same theme, it released another movie Rabb Da Radio in 2017 in which Tarsem Jassar, Simi Chahal and Mandy Takhar are on lead roles.

Rabb Da Radio is the debut movie of Tarsem Jassar who is well known for his hit Punjabi music videos like Turbanator, Life, Eyes on You and many more

The movie Rabb Da Radio was released in 2017 and is now officially available to watch online on YouTube on Kumar Movies channel.

Rabb Da Radio Punjabi Movie Details

Name – Rabb Da Radio

Star cast – Tarsem Jassar, Simi Chahal, Mandy Takhar, Gurmeet Sajan, Nirmal Rishi, Anita Devgan, Shivendera Singh Mahal.

Release year – 2017

Writer – Jass Grewal

Lyricist – Sharry Mann, Tarsem Jassar, Jass Grewal

Singers – Ammy Virk, Kulbir Jhinjer, Sharry Mann, Tarsem Jassar, Jass Grewal

Music – White Hill Music

Banner – Vehli Janta Films

More about: The story revolves around two families divided due to family dispute. There are two brothers in the movie who live in the partitioned house. In movie elder brother’s wife doesn’t like his younger brother’s family and keep on planning to humiliate them.

This movie shows the vintage scene of Punjab and delivered very good message at the end. Tarsem Jassar and the all star cast gave their best as result movie Rabb Da Radio was blockbuster of 2017.

