LONDON ( FULL HD ) Roshan Prince | RR Records

Roshan Prince is very experienced and educated Singer of this punjabi music industry. His new song London has launched on Feb 5, 2020. Lyricist of this song is Jaggi Jagowal. Music has been Directed by Jaymeet. Video Director of this song is Director Whiz. This song has been recoded under label RR Records.

LONDON ( FULL HD ) Roshan Prince | New Punjabi Songs 2020 | RR Records

Song Name: LONDON

Singer: ROSHAN PRINCE

Lyrics: JAGGI JAGOWAL

Music Director: JAYMEET

Video Director: DIRECTOR WHIZ

Editor: SARABJEET SOHAL

Label : R R Records

In a single day, London got three lakh plus view on YouTube. Video of this song is also based on trendy style. So that the people can enjoy the video. Check the video and also give the reviews about this song.

London Lyrics

Tu kare akhiyon mein load surma

Tainu vekh vekh painde mere haul goriye

Tu aaye nikhar ke town vall nu

Kahin vigad naa jaaye yeh mahaul goriye

Teri ada ka main deewana deewana

Tujhpe fida yeh zamana zamana

Ho saare kehnde saddi jodi jachdi

Jadon khad javein aake mere kol goriye

Tu kare akhiyon mein load surma

Tainu vekh vekh painde mere haul goriye

Tu aaye nikhar ke town vall nu

Kahin vigad naa jaaye yeh..

Akh teri lakh di te nakhre crore de

Ya tu jaan lai le meri ya tu dil mod de

Akh teri lakh di te nakhre crore de

Ya tu jaan lai le meri ya tu dil mod de

Raani dil di banauna tainu ni

Hunn kari na tu gall golmol goriye

Tu kare akhiyon mein load surma

Tainu vekh vekh painde mere haul goriye

Tu aaye nikhar ke town vall nu

Kahin vigad naa jaaye yeh mahaul goriye

Ik taan puwada Jaggi figure ne paaya ae

London de mundeya nu pichhe peya laaya ae

Ik taan puwada Jaggi figure ne paaya ae

London de mundeya nu pichhe peya laaya ae

Hollywood wale gallan karde

Tainu film ch dena koyi role goriye

Tu kare akhiyon mein load surma

Tainu vekh vekh painde mere haul goriye

Tu aaye nikhar ke town vall nu

Kahin vigad naa jaaye yeh..

