Once again the very brilliant superb, talented singer, lyricist and composer Karan Aujla has come up with their new song. The name given to this track is “Sheikh”. This is the brand new latest track of the Karan Aujla which was released on 19 April 2020 on Sunday. This was the much-awaited song of the Karan Aujla. Karan Aujla is this singer, lyricist and composer of this track. The renowned music director Manna music has done the music of this track. Sandeep Rehaan is the producer of the song. Project by Deep Rehaan & Sukh Bajwa. Rehaan Records and Sandeep Rehaan presents this song.

Song name – Sheikh

Singer/ lyrics/ composer – Karan Aujla

Music director – Manna

Produced by – Sandeep Rehaan.

Project by – Deep Rehaan and Sukh Bajwa

Labels by – Rehaan Records and Sandeep Rehaan

About Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla has started his career as a writer. After this, he did rap in the songs like “Alcohol”, “Alcohol 2”, “shit talk” and “Lafafe”.He is a very amazing & talented singer and writer. His songs are much liked by the audience. Karan Aujla released so many hit songs in a very short time. People love his songs and singing.

Karan Aujla also started new trends in Punjabi music. His songs are the best and unique than the old one. Karan Aujla again started the duet trend in the Punjabi music industry by giving the hit song” Don’t worry” with the famous female singer Gurlej Akhtar. Chitta kurta is the recent big hit with the female Punjabi singer Gurlej Akhtar. Karan Aujla is really very excellent and unique that is the reason everybody loves their songs.

The famous singer and writer Karan Aujla. who is just 23-year-old. Karan Aujla belongs to Village gharala. He influenced the all Punjabi industry by their songs. He gave so many popular songs like”Don’t look”, “don’t worry” and “ink”, then” hint”. Is the last big hit is “Chitta kurta” and “Jhanjar”. Karan Aujla also did rap songs with deep Jandu and other singers.

Karan Aujla also worked as a playback singer the “Sikandar2” movie. Karan Aujla did so many songs with the music of deep Jandu.

Really this song is very awesome and so unique and different. Lyrics for the new song Sheikh by Karan Aujla is mentioned in below please check it now –

Lyrics – Sheikh – Karan Aujla

aa ethe hi aan, Deep jandu! Ho taur kaddi desi ne bhulekha painda dekh

Pind jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan sheikh

Manji sapp naal litna na bina mathha teke

Pind jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan… Jehde desh onhi bhesh paisa yaari ch ni case

Kade paatte ae kameez kade khadi ae creez

Kade hatth vich natti dabb vich thirty.. Aa kade oh kade kalla kade do

Na main gunda na star

Aale mure khada yaar

Kala kalle paar lai ae

Main hua kalakaar.. Kothi acher ch ethe veda vi ae chete

Dedh lakh thalle o tareda vi ae chete

Jede pohuch gaya shehar tureya si nange pair

Net bottam di jutti aaj logo de bagair.. Otaan do bhava sir te prava

Halle takk dabbi race utte nu hi jaava

Jhooth bolda na main

Kade na aage na koyi back te

Mehngi gaddi li to si aa gaya track te.. Teer na koyi tukke har sukh sukhe

Jinne dilon kitta mera kado de ne mukke

Jinna kitta kinda ae mudd ton main finda

Baapu set te ni sigga kach kitti dekh rekh.. Pind jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan sheikh

Jatt jatt kehnde je…

Taur kaddi desi ne bhulekha painda dekh

Pind jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan sheikh

Jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan sheikh

Pind jatt jatt kehnde je… Kehnde murder karona aehda brother karona

Katon karde chaloni gallan takru parauna

Mera rang jive dhoop khore kate chup

Jadon bolda parauna banna dhah ke leja kupp.. Jinna tere layin main jyona rahu khed da khadona

Mere karke khraab neend tussi kithe sauna

Maada bolna tareefa dokhe vich ae schema

Dekhi vajde salute yaara jivein burj khalifa.. Yaara ch ni paad kade layi ni jugaad

Har party te babbu maan fail ae drake.. Pind jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan sheikh

Jatt jatt kehnde je…

Taur kaddi desi ne bhulekha painda dekh

Pind jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan sheikh

Jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan sheikh

Jatt jatt kehnde je… Oh dil ghatt dharvana na soch vich gharva

Ghatt hi bolida jyada bolda tazurba

Good bad life matt gunda type

Aehde sir te na udda thode saal di ae hype.. Break naal namkeen chahe kari na yakeen

Assi pind hi banaya ohda bombay aala scene

Meri life ni threat le lavange jet

Kade badiye casino lage lakh lakh bet

Kise ne na pajje dekh din mere ache dekh

Paya hoya janja dekh asli na fake.. Pind jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan sheikh

Jatt jatt kehnde je…

Taur kaddi desi ne bhulekha painda dekh

Pind jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan sheikh

Jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan sheikh

Jatt jatt kehnde je… Ho kare kalam tabahiyan bhare talent gawahiyan

Satta saadiyan diya na kitho milni dawaiyan

Likh aujla siyana umaron nayana

Rehnda bann da rakane ni ae jod da na dana.. Uthhe door kithe javaan aap khavaan te khavava

Kithe rukde aan chak paira cho subah

Kinne vairi kalle kalle sinth nii nu thalle

Dass ke jawange aa swarga nu challe.. Oh kaara jinna kehar main ni bali end shehar

Main ni rab kol beh ke likha ke aaya lekh.. Pind jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan sheikh

Jatt jatt kehnde je…

Taur kaddi desi ne bhulekha painda dekh

Pind jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan sheikh

Jatt jatt kehnde je dubai javaan sheikh

Jatt jatt kehnde je…!

This is the lyrics for the new song of the Karan Aujla’s Sheikh. I hope you like the song. Thank you so much for visiting here!!

