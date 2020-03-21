The man in the Punjabi industry who is associated with music the one and only Karan Aujla has come with their new song. The name selected for this track is “Sheikh“. The music of this song is given by the music director “Manna“. He is the singer, lyricist and composer of the song. Sandeep Rehaan is the producer of the song. Project by Deep Rehaan & Sukh Bajwa. Rehaan Records and Sandeep Rehaan presents this song. This is the much-awaited song of the Karan Aujla. He shares the poster of the song only. Until no date of releasing of the song is mentioned. We are hoping that this song will be released soon.

Sheikh | Karan Aujla | Rehaan Records

Song name – Sheikh

Singer/ lyrics/ composer – Karan Aujla

Music director – Manna

Produced by – Sandeep Rehaan.

Labels by – Rehaan Records and Sandeep Rehaan

Karan Aujla is a very young talented singer and writer. He increases their fan following in a very short time in the music industry. He is very brilliant. His songs are much liked by the audience. He released so many hit songs in a very short time. People love their songs and their singing. He also started new trends in Punjabi music. His songs are the best and unique than the old one. He again started the duet trend in the Punjabi music industry by giving the hit song” Don’t worry” with the famous female singer Gurlez Akhtar. Chitta kurta is the recent big hit with the female Punjabi singer Gurlej Akhtar. He is really very excellent and unique that is the reason everybody loves their songs.

The famous singer and writer Karan Aujla who is just 23-year-old guy. He belongs to VPO Gharala. He influenced the all Punjabi industry by their songs. He gave so many popular songs like”Don’t look”, “don’t worry” and “ink”, then” hint”. Is the last big hit is “Chitta kurta” and “Jhanjar”. He also did rap songs with deep Jandu and other singers. He also worked as a playback singer the “Sikandar2” movie. He always does different and coming with new things in his songs. He did so many songs with the music of deep Jandu. He started his career as a writer. After this, he did rap in the songs like “Alcohol”, “Alcohol 2”, “shit talk” and “Lafafe”. By giving all these songs hit Karan Aujla put their roots deeper in the Punjabi music industry. Now everyone knows about him.

The new song “Sheikh” of the Karan Aujla will be coming soon and till then stay connected with it. Thank you very much!!

