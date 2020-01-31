Sidhu Moose Wala Images, Pictures, Photos – Biography

Punjabi Music Industry is getting bigger every day and most of the Punjabi Singers and songs also appeared in Bollywood movies and crossed many milestones. Sidhu Moose Wala is one of the most popular Punjabi singers. Today you will get to know about him. Let’s start.

Sidhu Moose Wala Videos, Pics, Biography, career, Movies

He is a Punjabi singer and lyricist who is very popular in the Punjabi music industry. His full and real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. He has begun his journey in Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema as a lyricist. Nowadays, he became a famous singer also.

He was born in Village Moosa Mansa(Punjab) on 13 January 1990. Now, he is currently living in his village.

Tag Line of his that he used in every song is: “Dil Da Ni Marah, Tera Sidhu Moose Wala”

People often ask about his wife but here we clarify the fact that Sidhu is unmarried.

His first project as a lyricist was “G Wagon” which Was a duet song Sung by Gurlez Akhtar and Sidhu himself. You can watch the full video song below.

G Wagon Full Video Song – Sidhu Moose Wala and Gurlez Akhtar

Sidhu Mooswala Wala also owns his production company known as Jatt Life Studios. Sidhu has worked with various music companies as a singer and lyricist. His singing style is also different as compared to the other Punjabi singers. His various songs landed with controversies some of them also appeared on Newspapers and TV channels

Wrong Decision (Full Song) Geeta Zaildar | Gurlej Akhtar | Beat MInister

Some of the biggest hits of songs are So High, Tochan, Same Beef, Just Listen and many more. The very first song that gave him a big breakthrough was “So High” whose music was done by “Big Byrd”.

Enjoy the Song – So High Full Video

Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Pics, Images, Photos

Sidhu also made his Hollywood debut with a song AK47 which becomes so popular in no time.

If you like the images of Sidhu Moose Wala please comment below and let us know and also don’t forget to share the post with your friends on social media.

Read More Article :