Sooryavanshi, upcoming Bollywood movie is going to be released on 24th March 2020 on worldwide in all cinemas. The Official trailer of the movie has been released on 2nd March 2020.

The movie Sooryavanshi is the action and adventure based movie. From the trailer of the movie we can predict that the Hindi movie Sooryavanshi will spread like a fire in the Bollywood industry.

Lets watch the Official Teaser of Bollywood Movie Sooryavanshi below

Sooryavanshi Movie Official Trailer

The famed, super-hit ,well-known and worldwide famous actors the “Akshay Kumar” , “Ajay Devgan” , “Ranveer Singh“and the actress “Katrina Kaif” are the star cast of this movie. Everyone knows their name and acting of these actors.

This movie was directed by the famous and well known movie director ” Rohit Shetty “. Rohit Shetty is known for their action and drama movies like Golmaal movie series.

This movie is produced by “Hiroo Yash Johar” , “Aruna bhatia” , “Karan Johar” , “Apoorva Mehta” , and ” Rohit Shetty”.The well known writer “Yunus Sajawal” writes this film.

The very prominent and high famed music director the “Himesh Reshammiya” , “Tanishk Bagchi” , “S. Thaman” , “Meet Bros” are gave the music to the songs of the movie.

The Production companies of the movie are “Reliance Entertainment” , “Dharma Productions” , “Cape of Good Films“. We hope that the music of the movie will also be liked by the public because all the music directors are very famed and prominent music directors in the Hindi Bollywood industry who gave the music to this movie. Rohit Shetty did fabulous work in all movies directed by him. Star cast of the movie is also very excellent and eminent. They all are the top actors in the Bollywood industry and Katrina Kaif is very hard working and great actress.

So stay connected with the new movie # sooryavanshi till their releasing date 24 March 2020.

we are hoping that you people will definitely like this movie.

Thank you very much!!

You may also watch Nora fatehi latest Images and Wallpapers