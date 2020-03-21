The very well known Punjabi singer the Hardeep Grewal is coming with their new song. The song will be released on 24th March 2020. Now the only teaser of the song is released on 20th March 2020. The name of the new track is “Surme Aali Akh“. The music of this new song is done by the music director “Proof“. He is a very good music director and gave music to many hit songs. He sang this song with the female artist named “Nitika Jain“. The lyrics and composition of the song are done by the Hardeep Grewal himself. Mixing and mastering are done by Dense. DOP by Sukh Kamboj. Ankush Dhawan is the associate director. Video of the song is done by the “Garry Khatrao Media” also edited and directed by him. Label to this song is given by the Hardeep Grewal Music.

He is a popular name in the Punjabi music industry. He sings a plethora of songs which are much liked by the audience. Songs like Thokar, platinum, 40 Kille, Jutti Jharhke, Main Nai Auna, Paisa, Udaari, Pugg Di Pooni, Narak v/s Swarg and many other tracks are the hit tracks of him. His songs are liked by the youth audience. He makes their name from his very prevailed song Thokar.

Now the new song will be released on 24th March 2020. I hope you liked the teaser of the song. For full song wait till 24th March. Till then stay connected with it. Thank you very much !!

