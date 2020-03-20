The new talent in the music industry named Rishabh Chaturvedi is coming with its new song. Now at that time, only the teaser for this song has launched. The name of the track is “Teri photo (Teaser). Rishab has come along with a very prominent singer and music director named Manj Music. Manj Music is a very famous name in the Indian music industry. The lyrics of the song are written by Rishab and Mr. Richi. The Aida(G&G models) is acted as a model in this song. This song will be launched in the production of Devil Production. Dop by Jai kamal Suthar. Editing & Grading is done by the Gobindpuriya. Choreography is done by Shivrath Srivastava. The labeling of the song is done by the very famous music company Speed Records. The teaser of the song has launched on 20th March 2020. The full song will be released soon till then stay connected with it.

Enjoy The Teaser of this song – Teri Photo

Teri Photo (Teaser) | Rishabh & Manj Music | Speed Records

Song title – Teri Photo(Teaser)

Lyrics by – Rishabh & Mr. Richi

Singer – Rishabh & Manj Music

Production – Devil Production

Label by – Speed Records

Rishabh Chaturvedi is a very good singer and he is new in the music industry. Rishabh got their name from the very popular Tv reality show that is the Indian Idol Season 11. He always wanted to make his career in the field of music that’s why he decided to take part in the Indian idol. From this show, he gains popularity. Now he launched their new song primarily with the teaser. The song will be launched soon till then enjoy the teaser of the song sung by Rishabh & Manj Music.

Source: Youtube

