The new talent in the music industry named Rishabh Chaturvedi has launched their new song. The song is released on 23 March 2020

The name of the track is “Teri Photo“. Rishab has come along with a very prominent singer and music director named Manj Musik. Manj Musik is a very famous name in the Indian music industry. The lyrics of the song are written by Rishab and Mr. Richi. The Aida(G&G models) is acted as a model in this song. This song is launched in the production of Devil production. Dop by Jai Kamal Suthar. Editing & Grading is done by the Gobindpuriya. Choreography is done by Shivrath Srivastava. The labeling of the song is done by the very famous music company Speed Records.

Song title – Teri Photo

Lyrics by – Rishabh & Mr. Richi

Singer – Rishabh & Manj Musik

Production – Devil Production

Label by – Speed Records

Rishabh Chaturvedi is a very good singer and he is new in the music industry. Rishabh got their name from the very popular Tv reality show that is the Indian idol season 11. He always wanted to make his career in the field of music that’s why he decided to take part in the Indian idol. From this show, he gains popularity.

Rishabh Chaturvedi belongs to the musical background. His mother and father both are professional singers. He learned singing from their parents. He was born into a rich family. Rishab Chaturvedi born in Amritsar Punjab. He has one younger brother in his family. Rishabh took parts in many tv singing reality shows. Now it is the first debut track by him with Manj Musik.

Lyrics for the new song “Teri photo” sung by Rishabh Chaturvedi along with Manj Musik are mentioned in blue –

Lyrics – Teri Photo

Ohhh…baby..

Vekh Teri Photo Te,

Munde Marde Ni Mutiyare,

Billo Ni Tere CHarche Ni,

Pure Shehar chh Paun Khalaare.. Vekh Teri Photo Te,

Munde Marde Ni Mutiyare,

Billo Ni Tere CHarche Ni,

Pure Shehar chh Paun Khalaare.. Teri Vekh Ada Main Ta Hogeya Ni Fan,

Tere Aage Piche Laggi Rehndi Mundeya Di Line..

Teri Vekh Ada Main Ta Hogeya Ni Fan,

Tere Aage Piche Laggi Rehndi Mundeya Di Line..

Par Sun Le Ni,

Boht Sehle Tere Laare.. Vekh Teri Photo Te,

Munde Marde Ni Mutiyare,

Billo Ni Tere Charche Ni,

Pure Shehar chh Paun Khalaare.. Tainu Le Jaavan Kite Door

Tere Rang Haye Ni Jive Kohinoor

Jado Nikle tu Kaala Suit Paake

Billo Mundeya da Naiyo Koi Kasoor Tenu Le Jaavan Kite Door,

Tere Rang Haye Ni Jive Kohinoor,

Jado Nikle tu Kaala Suit Paake,

Billo Mundeya da Naiyo Koi Kasoor,

Hun ta Haa Karde Ni,

Nakhre Seh Lange Tere Laare.. Vekh Teri Photo Te,

Munde Marde Ni Mutiyare,

Billo Ni Tere Charche Ni,

Pure Shehar chh Paun Khalaare.. Jado Turdi tu Lakk Matka Ke,

Seedha Hit Kare Seene Mere Aake..

Tere Wargi Na Labni Koi Naare,

Paave Vekha Jug Vich Geda Laake.. Ho Jado Turdi tu Lakk Matka Ke,

Seedha Hit Kare Seene Mere Aake,

Tere Wargi Na Labni Koi Naare,

Paave Vekha Jug Vich Geda Laake,

Oh Bus Kar Kudiye Ni,

Tere Karke Pe Ge Puvade.. Vekh Teri Photo Te,

Munde Marde Ni Mutiyare,

Billo Ni Tere Charche Ni,

Pure Shehar chh Paun Khalaare

These are the songlines for the new song Teri photo. Hopefully, you liked it. Thank you very much!!

Source: YouTube

