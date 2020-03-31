The very Talented and excellent singer and the actor the one and only “Ammy Virk” in the music and film industry has again come with their new song. The name given to this track is “Tod da e Dil“.This song is written and composed by the very prominent and famed singer as well as writer “Maninder Butter” and music of this song is done by the music director “Avvy Sra“. This song is launched in the production of the very famed name “Jaani” and “Arvinder Khaira“. Aman Kalsi did the lyrical video of the song. The music label of the song is given by the company “Desi melodies“.

Tod Da E Dil (Full Song) | Ammy Virk | Maninder Buttar | Desi Melodies

Song name – Tod Da-e-Dil

Singer – Ammy Virk

Lyricist/composer -. Maninder butter

music director – Avvy Sra

Video by – Aman Kalsi

Production – Arvinder Khaira & Jaani

Music label- Desi Melodies

The famous and hit Indian singer and an actor Ammy Virk. Whose original name is Amninderpal Singh Virk.he belongs to a Sikh family. He is also the owner of the production house named “Villagers Film Studio”. He is a very good singer as well as an actor. His acting is so real.

Ammy Virk did many films as the main lead actor. He gave many hit films like nikka zaildar, Bambukaat, Ardas, Laung Laachi , Qismat and Harjeeta and many more. These all the hit film is given by Ammy Virk. The popular newspaper the Tribune described Ammy Virk as “Nikka” as one of the most loved characters of Punjabi cinema. This name was taken from his super hit Punjabi movie (nikka zaildar). This movie was really fantastic and superhit.

Ammy Virk started his career as a singer in the music industry. He gave so many hit songs. “Jatt Da Sahara”, “Yaar Amli”, “Jindabad Yariyan”, “Surma to sandal” and “Haan Kargi” and many other tracks these all are worldwide hit songs of the Ammy Virk. He also worked with famous writer #Jaani and music director B Praak. “Qismat” and “Hath Chumme” are the big hit and popular songs with the B Praak and Jaani.

The lyrics for the new song is written in below please Check it –

Lyrics – Tod Da-e-Dil – Ammy Virk

Mainu deo na wafawan

Mainu dhokha de do

Dhokhe vich bada hi swaad hunda ae Mainu deo na wafawan

Mainu dhokha de do

Dhokhe vich bada hi swaad hunda ae Jehda dil ton nibhave

Ohnu puchhe koyi na

Jehda tod da e dil

Ohi yaad hunda ae Jehda dil ton nibhave

Ohnu puchhe koyi na

Jehda tod da e dil

Ohi yaad hunda ae

Yaad hunda ae Kithe nighahan, kithe nishane si

Gallan si sacchiyan ya laaye bahane si

Laye bahane si Duniya diyan gallan samjhi meri aiyan na

Uccheyan de naal assi laaye yaarane si

Uccheyan de naal assi laaye yaarane si Aithe saareyan di gall jisman te ruki ae

Roohan wala pyar barbad hunda ae Jehda dil ton nibhave

Ohnu puchhe koyi na

Jehda tod da e dil

Ohi yaad hunda ae

This song ends with these lines…thank you very much!!

Source: Youtube

Read More Article and Watch Video: