The celebrated, famed and prominent Indian Punjabi singer Himmat Sandhu is again come with their new track. The title of the song is “VAIR“. This song has released on 1st March 2020.

Vair (full Official Video) | Himmat Sandhu

The notable and eminent writer in the Punjabi music industry ” Gill Raunta ” writes this song. The well-known music director ” Laddi Gill ” bound this song into their music. The video of the song is done by famed “Rupan Bal”. Video editing by the Dilpreet Vfx. Mix/master by MJ.

The song is projected by Pinder Sandhu. Sukhveer Dhaliwal and Deep Dhaliwal are the assistant directors of the song. ” Himmat Sandhu music “labeled this song.

Himmat Sandhu launched their songs back to back in the music industry. He doesn’t take too much time to launch their songs. Few days before the song in Zakhmi movie was released which Was sung by the Himmat Sandhu. He has sung many hit songs. His first track was “Saab”. The other song sung by Himmat Sandhu is ” Rayban”, ” Dhoka “,” Marzi de Faisle “, ” Charche “, ” Munde Pindaan de “, ” Pranada “, ” Khadke “. ” Akke jatt ” and many more single tracks. These are hit songs sung by Himmat Sandhu. Himmat Sandhu also sung songs for the Punjabi movies as a playback singer.

About Himmat Sandhu

Himmat Sandhu was born in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh in 1997. He is just 23 years old.

The family background of Himmat Sandhu is from Tarn Taran (Punjab). He wanted to be a singer from childhood. after +1 he came to Bathinda for learning music from the Baldeep Singh. He spent 2 years in Bathinda then he took part in the voice of Punjab. He was the second runner up in the voice of Punjab. Himmat Sandhu has a unique and high range of voice quality. Which is their best Quality.

Lyrics of the new song Vair is given below –

Lyrics – Vair

Ho bada chir si kaleshan

Kolon rahe buhe bhed de

Ho tikiyan tikaiyan rahe

Khudran si chhed de

Ho bada chir si kaleshan

Kolon rahe buhe bhed de

Ho tikiyan tikaiyan rahe

Khudran si chhed de

Ho Gill Rauntea sandook vich rakhi bebe di

Rauntea sandook vich rakhi bebe di

Kaddi aa dunali hunn taan jatt ne

Ho jithe bolde si vairi sir chadh ke

Laate bolan haweliyan ch ka jatt ne

Ho bolde si vairi sir chadh ke

Laate bolan haweliyan ch ka jatt ne

Ho yaari thanedara naal paake rehnde dabkunde

Si jaanke niyana mainu asla dikaunde si

Ho yaari thanedara naal paake rehnde dabkunde

Si jaanke niyana mainu asla dikaunde si

Ho kadon kehde vehde kehda kithe thokna

Likh leya diary’an ch naa jatt ne

Ho jithe bolde si vairi sir chadh ke

Laate bolan haweliyan ch ka jatt ne

Ho bolde si vairi sir chadh ke

Laate bolan haweliyan ch ka jatt ne

Ikko thaali kha ke jehde tod’ge yakeen

Ohna landua de gharon kiven chhad da zameen

Ikko thaali kha ke jehde tod’ge yakeen

Ohna landua de gharon kiven chhad da zameen

Ho judge kujh vi sunave bhala fasila

Babe daddeyan di chhadni ni thaan jatt ne

Ho jithe bolde si vairi sir chadh ke

Laate bolan haweliyan ch ka jatt ne

Ho bolde si vairi sir chadh ke

Laate bolan haweliyan ch ka jatt ne

Ho anakh wangaar one paaleya sayapa oye

Raunte aala Gill hun karu ik paasa oye

Ho anakh wangaar one paaleya sayapa oye

Raunte aala Gill hun karu ik paasa oye

Ik vaari lai leya stand jo

Pair dhareya nu mud ke pichha jatt ne

Ho jithe bolde si vairi sir chadh ke

Laate bolan haweliyan ch ka jatt ne

Ho bolde si vairi sir chadh ke

Laate bolan haweliyan ch ka jatt ne

Thses lines are from the Himmat sandhu’s new track # Vair and written by Gill Rounta and music by Laddi Gill.

