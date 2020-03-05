“Yaar Anmulle Returns” is a upcoming punjabi movie. It will be comedy movie. After the success of Yaar anmulle, they returns with other part ” Yaar Anmulle Returns”.

Here is the official trailer of movie is given below-

Hopefully you have enjoyed the trailer. This movie is releasing on 13 March 2020.

Starcast of the Movie

The main starcast of this movie is Harish Verma, Yuvraaj Hans, Prabh Gill, Navpreet Banga, Nikeet Dhillon, Jesleen Slaich, Rana Jung Bahadur, Sukhwinder Chahal, Prabh Kaur, Manjit Singh, Sanjveez Attri, Rahul Jungral.

Producer

Amardeep Sihag, Adamya Singh, Amandeep Singh, Mithu Jhajhra, Dr. Varun Malik, Pankaj Dhaka.

Singers

In this movie, Singga, Himmat Sandhu, Mannat Noor, Prabh Gill, Ninja, Kamal Khan, Yuvraaj Hans, Raj Ranjodh and Vikas has played their role for singing. They all are known and loved punjabi singers.

Director

Harry Bhatti is a director of this punjabi movie.

Music

Gurmeet Singh, Pargat Ghumaan and The Kidd has given their music to this film.

Hopefully, you like this article, for more information keep in touch with us.

